8/28/22 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Old Timer’s Day was a great time for fans of the New York Mets (82-46) as they got to relive some fun memories and take in a win. The Mets topped the Colorado Rockies (54-74) 3-0 to secure their third straight win and gained a game over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. The two teams will wrap up their weekend series today as the Mets look to complete a four-game sweep of the Rockies. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer had a tough time in his last start, allowing four runs in 6.2 innings against the New York Yankees on Monday to suffer his third loss of the year. The Rockies will counter with righty German Marquez (6-10, 5.22 ERA). Marquez had a tough time in his last start as well, giving up six runs in six innings against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Rockies ended up winning 7-6.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Let’s mop things up. #LGM
🆚: Colorado
💪: Max Scherzer
📍: @CitiField
🕕: 1:40 p.m.
📺: WPIX, @MLBNetwork (out-of-market-only)
📻: @wcbs880
https://t.co/Yw8Ujp0llO
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 28, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Scherzer is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Rockies.
Marquez faced the Mets in Colorado on May 21, giving up five runs (four earned) in six innings to suffer his fourth loss of the year.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the past two games off. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
Brett Baty is also back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off yesterday with a lefty on the mound. He will start at third base and bat eighth.
Starling Marte will get the day off. Tyler Naquin will start in right field and bat seventh.
Scherzer is bidding for his 200th career win this afternoon.
Charlie Blackmon (4 for 15, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and C.J. Cron (3 for 11, RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past.
Eduardo Escobar (13 for 26, 2B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI), Jeff McNeil (3 for 6, 3 2B, 2 RBI), Naquin (3 for 6, 2B) and Brandon Nimmo (4 for 11) have good career numbers against Marquez.
This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Rockies. The Mets have secured a victory in the season series by going 5-1 in their first six games against Colorado this season.