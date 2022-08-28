8/28/22 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Old Timer’s Day was a great time for fans of the New York Mets (82-46) as they got to relive some fun memories and take in a win. The Mets topped the Colorado Rockies (54-74) 3-0 to secure their third straight win and gained a game over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. The two teams will wrap up their weekend series today as the Mets look to complete a four-game sweep of the Rockies. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer had a tough time in his last start, allowing four runs in 6.2 innings against the New York Yankees on Monday to suffer his third loss of the year. The Rockies will counter with righty German Marquez (6-10, 5.22 ERA). Marquez had a tough time in his last start as well, giving up six runs in six innings against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Rockies ended up winning 7-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: