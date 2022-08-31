8/31/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

This week could be a potential NLCS preview for the New York Mets (82-48) and they did not pass their first test last night. GM Billy Eppler’s decisions not to address the catcher position or the bullpen came back to haunt the Mets in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-38) where Mets’ cast-off Jake Reed got the save for Los Angeles. The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Dodgers tonight. First pitch for the middle game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom earned his third win of the season in his last start, allowing one run on three hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies last Thursday while racking up another nine strikeouts. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA). Anderson pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs (just one earned) over 5.1 innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Dodgers ended up winning in extra innings.

