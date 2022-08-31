8/31/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

This week could be a potential NLCS preview for the New York Mets (82-48) and they did not pass their first test last night. GM Billy Eppler’s decisions not to address the catcher position or the bullpen came back to haunt the Mets in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-38) where Mets’ cast-off Jake Reed got the save for Los Angeles. The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Dodgers tonight. First pitch for the middle game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom earned his third win of the season in his last start, allowing one run on three hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies last Thursday while racking up another nine strikeouts. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA). Anderson pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs (just one earned) over 5.1 innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Dodgers ended up winning in extra innings.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Jake on the bump. #LGM
🆚: Los Angeles (NL)
💪: Jacob deGrom
📍: @CitiField
🕕: 7:10 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork (out-of-market only)
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/9Y0QUsDHIC pic.twitter.com/mLdqxp2Uhb
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 31, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
deGrom is 0-4 with a 2.87 ERA in 10 career regular season starts against the Dodgers.
Anderson faced the Mets in Los Angeles on June 3, allowing just three hits over six shutout innings to pick up his seventh win of the year.
Chris Taylor is hitting .500 (3 for 6) with a double, home run and three RBIs against deGrom.
Eduardo Escobar (4 for 13, 2B, RBI), Brandon Nimmo (3 for 8, HR, RBI) and Darin Ruf (2 for 6, 2B, HR, RBI) have done well against Anderson in the past.
This is the Mets’ final game in the month of August. They have gone 18-11 over their first 29 games of the month.