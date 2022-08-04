8/4/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The biggest series of the season for the New York Mets (66-38) is set to kick off tonight. The Mets took care of business on the road, going 5-1 against the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals, to maintain a 3.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves (63-42) in the National League East. The two bitter rivals have met just seven times this season but are now set for nine meetings in the next 15 days that could determine who wins the division, beginning tonight with a five-game weekend series at Citi Field. First pitch for the opener of this 11-game homestand is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his 100th career win in his last start, tossing 7.2 shutout innings against the Miami Marlins last Saturday to pick up his 11th victory of the season. The Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA). Wright earned his 13th win of the season by allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: