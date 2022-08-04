Mets

8/4/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Mike Phillips

The biggest series of the season for the New York Mets (66-38) is set to kick off tonight. The Mets took care of business on the road, going 5-1 against the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals, to maintain a 3.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves (63-42) in the National League East. The two bitter rivals have met just seven times this season but are now set for nine meetings in the next 15 days that could determine who wins the division, beginning tonight with a five-game weekend series at Citi Field. First pitch for the opener of this 11-game homestand is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his 100th career win in his last start, tossing 7.2 shutout innings against the Miami Marlins last Saturday to pick up his 11th victory of the season. The Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA). Wright earned his 13th win of the season by allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    The Mets are 4-3 against the Braves this season and won two out of three against them when the teams last met in Atlanta in mid-July.

    The Mets and Braves split a four-game series at Citi Field during Atlanta’s last trip to New York in early May.\

    Wright faced the Mets in New York on May 3, allowing three runs in seven innings of work, but suffered his first loss of the year thanks to a lack of run support.

    Carrasco was the opposing pitcher in that game, tossing eight shutout innings to beat the Braves in his only start against them this season.

    The Mets have activated catcher James McCann (oblique) from the injured list. Patrick Mazeika was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for McCann on the active roster.

    McCann will start behind the plate tonight and bat ninth.

    Mark Canha will get the day off. Tyler Naquin will start in left field and bat seventh.

    William Contreras (2 for 5, HR, 2 RBI), Robbie Grossman (5 for 15, 2 2B), Matt Olson (5 for 8, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Eddie Rosario (12 for 34, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good career numbers against Carrasco.

    Brandon Nimmo (3 for 10, HR, 2 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (7 for 12, 2 2B, 3 RBI) have done well against Wright in the past.

