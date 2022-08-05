8/5/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The first round of a critical five-game series in the National League East went to the New York Mets (67-38) last night. The Mets relied heavily on the long ball last night, getting four homers from Pete Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin to start off their series with the Atlanta Braves (63-43) with a 6-4 win. The two teams are set to continue this huge series tonight with first pitch for the second game scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (9-2, 2.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday to earn his ninth win of the year. The Braves will counter with righty Ian Anderson (9-6, 4.99 ERA). Anderson delivered a strong performance in his last start, allowing just one hit while striking out nine over six shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday to earn his ninth win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes:

Pre-Game Notes: