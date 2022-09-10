9/10/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

It took nearly 150 days but the New York Mets (87-52) are no longer in first place in the National League East. The Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Miami Marlins (57-80), combined with a win in Seattle for the Atlanta Braves last night, dropped the Mets out of first place in the division for the first time since April. Atlanta now leads the Mets by a half-game so the Mets will look to maintain their position by evening up their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend series is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.91 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco struggled in his return from the injured list on Sunday, giving up five runs (although just one was earned thanks to a key error from Jeff McNeil) in 2.2 innings against the Washington Nationals to suffer his sixth loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (8-9, 3.66 ERA). Lopez didn’t last long in his last start, giving up two runs in four innings against the Braves on Sunday to suffer his ninth loss of the season.

