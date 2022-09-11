9/11/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Just a day after they fell out of first place, the New York Mets (88-52) are back on top of the National League East. Last night’s 11-3 rout of the Miami Marlins, combined with the Atlanta Braves’ loss in Seattle, has given the Mets the top spot back in the division by a half-game in a race that could change hands plenty over the next few weeks. The Mets will look to maintain their lead as they wrap up their six-game road trip this afternoon by securing the rubber game of this weekend series with the Miami Marlins (57-81). First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (10-4, 3.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker struggled in his last start, allowing four runs in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday to suffer his fourth loss of the year. The Marlins will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (3-6, 3.36 ERA). Luzardo pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins went on to lose 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: