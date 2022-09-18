9/19/22 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates (55-91) have been the cure to the ills the New York Mets (92-55) have faced in their struggles of late. The Mets have won three straight in this series against the Pirates, including a 5-1 victory last night that saw Eduardo Escobar crank a key three-run homer early in the game. The two teams are set to wrap up their four-game series today as the Mets look to break out the brooms and complete a sweep of the Pirates. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.01 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. A tough fourth inning did deGrom in during his last start as he allowed three runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to suffer his second loss of the year. The Pirates will counter with righty Johan Oviedo (3-2, 3.34 ERA). Oviedo earned his third win of the season on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over five shutout innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
deGrom faced the Pirates in Pittsburgh on September 7, allowing just three hits and striking out eight over seven shutout innings to earn his fifth win of the year.
Oviedo was the opposing starter in that game, giving up four runs in 1.2 innings of work to suffer his second loss of the year.
Luis Guillorme is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after a day off yesterday. He will start at second base and bat eighth, allowing Jeff McNeil to slide out to right field and hit third.
Bryan Reynolds is 2 for 3 (.667) in his career against deGrom.
Tomas Nido is 2 for 2 with a two-run homer against Oviedo.
This is the final game of the Mets’ current seven-game home stand. The Mets are 3-3 over the first six games.
This is the final game between the Mets and Pirates this season. The Mets have already won the season series by going 5-1 over their first six games with them.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 4.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch the National League East title is 16.