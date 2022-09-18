9/19/22 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates (55-91) have been the cure to the ills the New York Mets (92-55) have faced in their struggles of late. The Mets have won three straight in this series against the Pirates, including a 5-1 victory last night that saw Eduardo Escobar crank a key three-run homer early in the game. The two teams are set to wrap up their four-game series today as the Mets look to break out the brooms and complete a sweep of the Pirates. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.01 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. A tough fourth inning did deGrom in during his last start as he allowed three runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to suffer his second loss of the year. The Pirates will counter with righty Johan Oviedo (3-2, 3.34 ERA). Oviedo earned his third win of the season on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over five shutout innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: