9/21/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Last night’s game felt like it had hangover potential for the New York Mets (95-55), who fell behind the Milwaukee Brewers (78-70) 4-0 after Carlos Carrasco got bounced early. A pair of timely homers from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso helped the Mets beat the Brewers 7-5 to maintain their one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Mets also extended their winning streak to six games and will look to make it seven by completing a sweep of the Brewers this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker earned his 12th win of the season in his last start, allowing three runs in 7.1 innings of work to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. The Brewers will counter with righty Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.85 ERA). Houser struggled in his last start, allowing five runs (four earned) in three innings against the New York Yankees on Friday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Brewers rallied to win 7-6, leaving Houser with a no-decision instead.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: