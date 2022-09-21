9/21/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Last night’s game felt like it had hangover potential for the New York Mets (95-55), who fell behind the Milwaukee Brewers (78-70) 4-0 after Carlos Carrasco got bounced early. A pair of timely homers from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso helped the Mets beat the Brewers 7-5 to maintain their one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Mets also extended their winning streak to six games and will look to make it seven by completing a sweep of the Brewers this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at American Family Field.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker earned his 12th win of the season in his last start, allowing three runs in 7.1 innings of work to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. The Brewers will counter with righty Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.85 ERA). Houser struggled in his last start, allowing five runs (four earned) in three innings against the New York Yankees on Friday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Brewers rallied to win 7-6, leaving Houser with a no-decision instead.
Walker has never faced the Brewers before.
Houser faced the Mets in New York on June 14, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings of work to suffer his seventh loss of the season.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Mark Canha will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field and bat third while Tyler Naquin starts in right field and hits sixth.
Pete Alonso (2 for 3, 2 RBI), Naquin (6 for 9, 2B, 3B, HR, 8 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (2 for 4, 2B) have done well against Houser in the past.
This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Brewers. The Mets have already secured a victory in the season series for the first time since 2016 by going 4-1 in their first five meetings with Milwaukee.
The Mets are looking to sweep a series in Milwaukee for the first time since 2008.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 13.