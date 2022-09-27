9/27/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The final full week of the regular season is here and the New York Mets (97-57) have a lot on the line. After going 4-2 on their six-game road trip, the Mets are one game up on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The two teams are set to play a potentially division-defining series (that may be affected by Hurricane Ian) this weekend but first the Mets return home for a brief two-game series against the Miami Marlins (63-90). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco struggled in his last start, giving up three runs in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets rallied to win 7-5. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (9-10, 3.88 ERA). Lopez delivered a quality start in his last time out, allowing just one run in 6.2 innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins went on to lose 2-1.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
The Mets are 12-5 against the Marlins so far this season and won two out of three against them when the teams last met in Miami earlier this month.
The Mets are 5-3 against the Marlins at Citi Field so far this season and split a four-game series when the two teams last met in New York in July.
Carrasco is 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA in four starts against the Marlins this season.
Lopez is 1-3 with an 11.34 ERA in four starts against the Mets this year.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting the entire weekend series against the Oakland Athletics with a trio of lefties on the mound. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Jon Berti (3 for 10, 2 2B), Garrett Cooper (3 for 8, 2B, RBI), Nick Fortes (3 for 5) and Miguel Rojas (5 for 14, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.
Mark Canha (4 for 6, 2B, 2 RBI), Eduardo Escobar (4 for 9, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Luis Guillorme (4 for 8, 2B, RBI), Francisco Lindor (6 for 17, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Jeff McNeil (9 for 16, 3 2B, HR, 5 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (7 for 22, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) have done well against Lopez in the past.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 8.