9/27/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The final full week of the regular season is here and the New York Mets (97-57) have a lot on the line. After going 4-2 on their six-game road trip, the Mets are one game up on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The two teams are set to play a potentially division-defining series (that may be affected by Hurricane Ian) this weekend but first the Mets return home for a brief two-game series against the Miami Marlins (63-90). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco struggled in his last start, giving up three runs in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets rallied to win 7-5. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (9-10, 3.88 ERA). Lopez delivered a quality start in his last time out, allowing just one run in 6.2 innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins went on to lose 2-1.

