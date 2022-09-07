For the first time since Opening Day, the New York Mets (85-51) are not in first place by themselves. The Mets dropped their third straight game last night, losing 8-2 to the woeful Pittsburgh Pirates (50-84) to fall into a tie with the surging Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. The losses have all come to terrible teams, a stretch the Mets will look to snap as they wrap up their series with the Pirates with a split doubleheader today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. at PNC Park while Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (12-7, 3.32 ERA) will take the ball for the Mets this afternoon. Bassitt earned his 12th win of the season in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday to help the Mets secure a series victory over the best team in baseball. The Pirates will counter with an opener in righty Duane Underwood Jr (1-5, 4.60 ERA). Underwood’s last appearance came in relief on Sunday, when he allowed a run in one inning of work against the Toronto Blue Jays to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98 ERA) to the bump tonight for Game 2. deGrom dominated the Dodgers in his last start, allowing just one run in seven innings while striking out nine last Wednesday to earn his fourth win of the year. The Pirates have yet to announce their Game 2 starter as of post time.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes: