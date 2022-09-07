For the first time since Opening Day, the New York Mets (85-51) are not in first place by themselves. The Mets dropped their third straight game last night, losing 8-2 to the woeful Pittsburgh Pirates (50-84) to fall into a tie with the surging Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. The losses have all come to terrible teams, a stretch the Mets will look to snap as they wrap up their series with the Pirates with a split doubleheader today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. at PNC Park while Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (12-7, 3.32 ERA) will take the ball for the Mets this afternoon. Bassitt earned his 12th win of the season in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday to help the Mets secure a series victory over the best team in baseball. The Pirates will counter with an opener in righty Duane Underwood Jr (1-5, 4.60 ERA). Underwood’s last appearance came in relief on Sunday, when he allowed a run in one inning of work against the Toronto Blue Jays to suffer his fifth loss of the season.
The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98 ERA) to the bump tonight for Game 2. deGrom dominated the Dodgers in his last start, allowing just one run in seven innings while striking out nine last Wednesday to earn his fourth win of the year. The Pirates have yet to announce their Game 2 starter as of post time.
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):
Pre-Game Notes:
This is the ninth doubleheader of the season for the Mets. They are 12-4 in doubleheader games and split their last twin bill against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 20.
This is the fifth doubleheader of the season for the Pirates. Pittsburgh is 3-5 in doubleheader games and split their last doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds on July 7.
Bassitt has made one career start against the Pirates, giving up three runs in five innings against them on May 4, 2019 as a member of the Oakland A’s and was not a factor in the decision.
Underwood has never faced the Mets before.
deGrom is 1-3 with a 2.43 ERA in six career starts against the Pirates.
The Mets have placed Max Scherzer (left side) on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday. Manager Buck Showalter said prior to today’s game that the expecation is that Scherzer will only miss two starts before returning to the rotation.
The Mets have recalled lefty Alex Claudio from AAA Syracuse to take Scherzer’s place on the active roster. Adonis Medina was designated for assignment to make room for Claudio on the 40-man roster.
The Mets have recalled righty Yoan Lopez from AAA Syracuse to serve as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader.
Starling Marte is out of the Game 1 lineup after being forced to exit last night’s game early after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. Tyler Naquin will start in right field and bat seventh.
The Mets will bump Pete Alonso up to Marte’s No. 2 spot in the batting order to try and get him going. Jeff McNeil will serve as the cleanup hitter in Game 1.
Naquin is 2 for 4 (.500) with a double and three RBIs against Underwood.