9/9/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (87-51) averted disaster in the eyes of their fans by sweeping a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The two wins allowed the Mets to leave PNC Park with a half-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and snap a three-game losing skid in the process. The Mets will now look to extend their new winning streak to three games as they begin a weekend set with the struggling Miami Marlins (56-80). First pitch for the opener of this three-game weekend series is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (7-3, 3.32 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings against the Washington Nationals last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 7-3. The Marlins will counter with young righty Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA). Cabrera did well against the Braves in his last start, allowing just one run over five innings last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins went on to lose 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: