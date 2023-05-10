Golf fans got a glimpse of a future female superstar on Tuesday in Naples, Florida.

9-year-old Brazilian golfer Bella Simoes appeared at the U.S. Women’s Open qualifiers and already has a game that is more mature than her age.

Young accomplished golfers are not new; in the women’s game, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie, and Lydia Ko became LPGA household names when they were between 12 and 15 years of age

Though she did not ultimately qualify for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open (only two out of 68 golfers made it), the tournament’s Twitter account knows that we will see more of Simoes in the years to come.

They tweeted her tee shot, and let’s just say it is unbelievable.

Qualifying for the 2023 #USWomensOpen has officially begun! Nine-year-old Bella Simoes hit the first shot.

Follow along @FSGA ➡️ https://t.co/622czXdhXk pic.twitter.com/4aYolLLL21 — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) May 9, 2023

How does your golf game compare to this nine-year-old future superstar?

What We Know About Bella Simoes

Simoes has her own website where she talks about learning to play golf when she was two years old.

She began competing in tournaments when she was five.

Simoes is a three-time U.S. Kids Golf World champion, completing a three-peat victory in her respective age groups from 2020-2022.

She tries to practice every day, and when she is not playing golf, she likes to watch it on television.

Playing on the LPGA Tour is clearly her goal as the website says: “Get to know me! And follow my road to LPGA.”

Her website appears to be under development, but there is an indication that fans will be able to check in and see where and when she is playing in real-time.

She is a name to watch in the next couple of years.

When Is The U.S. Women’s Open?

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open will be held from July 6-9 at Pebble Beach, California.

Simoes is likely eyeing another shot at qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open which will be held in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

We look forward to seeing her out on the professional links soon!

