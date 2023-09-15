Following an impressive 2-0 start, the public is starting to believe in the turnaround happening in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders has completely revamped the Colorado football program, doubling the team’s win total from a season ago in just two games.

Despite finishing 1-11 last season, the Buffaloes are selling out stadiums thanks to a pair of Heisman candidates in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. This weekend, Colorado will host in-state rival Colorado State in primetime on ESPN.

More than 90 percent of the public is betting on Colorado to cover the spread, which has ballooned to 23.5 points at some of the best online sportsbooks.

91% of Public Bettors Are Backing Colorado To Cover The Spread vs Colorado State

Another week where the public is LOADING UP on Colorado to cover. Line up to -23.5 (vs. Colorado State) at some books. 90% of bets, 91% of 💰on Colorado to cover at @DKSportsbook — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 14, 2023

This week’s matchup for Colorado will be personal for more than just Coach Prime and his squad.

The Buffaloes are favored by more than three touchdowns but that hasn’t stopped the public from putting their hard-earned money on the Buffaloes.

According to betting analyst Ben Fawkes, 90 percent of bets and 91 percent of the money has poured in on Colorado to cover the double-digit spread at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Disses Deion Sanders

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell added fuel to the fire earlier this week when he attacked Sanders for wearing his sunglasses in public appearances.

“I don’t care if they hear this in Boulder,” Norvell said during his weekly radio show on Wednesday. “I told them [ESPN] — I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.'”

Apparently, that was enough ammunition for Colorado to turn the quote into bulletin board material.

Sanders Says Colorado State Made Saturday’s Game ‘Personal’

Deion Sanders responds to comments made from Colorado State HC Jay Norvell: “It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it … PERSONAL.” And away we go… 👀pic.twitter.com/5f96L1jBD2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2023

It didn’t take long for Sanders to address the comments and use them as a way to motivate his team in a game that is expected to be a blowout.

The video titled “Coach Prime & The CU Buffs Responds to Lil Bro,” was posted by Well Off Media, a YouTube account run by Deion Sanders Jr..

“I’m minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again,” Sanders said to his team. “Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it [personal].

“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it … personal,” Sanders continued.

For now, it seems like just about everyone has some added investment on the Buffaloes winning on Saturday.

