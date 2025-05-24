Novak Djokovic claimed more tennis immortality after winning the Geneva Open final over Hubert Hurkacz and seizing his 100th career ATP title. He joins the ranks of Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, winning 109 and 103 respectively.

Hurkaz has never beaten Djokovic in his career, and he came painfully close to doing so on Saturday. It was an over three hour, three set match that required two tiebreakers, both played to perfection by Djokovic and resulted in the difference in the match.

A dejected Hurkacz put on a good face and made a gracious speech, but the 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 loss will sting for some time. Hurkacz was up a break in the final set.

Djokovic acknowledged Hurkacz’s efforts in his speech, calling him one of the nicest people on the ATP Tour and recognizing his work in coming back from knee surgery.

Novak Djokovic And Hubert Hurkacz Made For A Memorable Final

Hubert Hurkacz had many fans before today, but the way he played and carried himself in a closely contested match gained him even more.

As for Djokovic, was it just last week when people were concerned about his clay court season? He entered the Geneva tournament to get more match play and won the whole thing. Novak Djokovic proves yet again that he cannot be counted out.

He celebrated his 38th birthday in Geneva this week, had his children on the court with him for the trophy presentation. Djokovic thanked his wife who has been with him since his first ATP win, ironically over Hurkacz’s coach Nicolas Massu.

2006 Amersfoort (clay ATP 250): Novak Djokovic wins career title #1 against Nicolas Massu 2025 Geneva (clay ATP 250): Novak Djokovic wins career title #100 against Hubert Hurkacz, whose coach is Nicolas Massu — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 24, 2025

Can Djokovic catch Federer or Connors? Will he win his 25th Grand Slam at Roland Garros? All of these unanswered questions make the 2025 tennis summer and fall even more exciting.

Making history again …@DjokerNole wins his 100th tournament in @genevaopen against @HubertHurkacz !!! The guy’s fought for 3h …Nole won 5:7 7:6 7:6 !

Glückwunsch Schatzi!!!@atptour — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) May 24, 2025

The celebration will be brief as everyone is headed to Paris for the French Open which starts on Sunday, May 25. Follow the live action on TNT who will be the tournament host for the first time, taking the reins from NBC.