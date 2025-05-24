Tennis News and Rumors

A 100th Title For Novak Djokovic, and Hubert Hurkacz Gains New Fans

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic claimed more tennis immortality after winning the Geneva Open final over Hubert Hurkacz and seizing his 100th career ATP title. He joins the ranks of Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, winning 109 and 103 respectively.

Hurkaz has never beaten Djokovic in his career, and he came painfully close to doing so on Saturday.  It was an over three hour, three set match that required two tiebreakers, both played to perfection by Djokovic and resulted in the difference in the match.

A dejected Hurkacz put on a good face and made a gracious speech, but the 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 loss will sting for some time.  Hurkacz was up a break in the final set.

Djokovic acknowledged Hurkacz’s efforts in his speech, calling him one of the nicest people on the ATP Tour and recognizing his work in coming back from knee surgery.

Novak Djokovic And Hubert Hurkacz Made For A Memorable Final

Hubert Hurkacz had many fans before today, but the way he played and carried himself in a closely contested match gained him even more.

As for Djokovic, was it just last week when people were concerned about his clay court season?  He entered the Geneva tournament to get more match play and won the whole thing.  Novak Djokovic proves yet again that he cannot be counted out.

He celebrated his 38th birthday in Geneva this week, had his children on the court with him for the trophy presentation. Djokovic thanked his wife who has been with him since his first ATP win, ironically over Hurkacz’s coach Nicolas Massu.

Can Djokovic catch Federer or Connors?  Will he win his 25th Grand Slam at Roland Garros?  All of these unanswered questions make the 2025 tennis summer and fall even more exciting.

The celebration will be brief as everyone is headed to Paris for the French Open which starts on Sunday, May 25. Follow the live action on TNT who will be the tournament host for the first time, taking the reins from NBC.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Arrow to top