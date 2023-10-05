MLB News and Rumors

A Baltimore Bar Offers Special Promotion For Texas Rangers Players

Wendi Oliveros
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a Baltimore bar, is trying to help the Baltimore Orioles with their home-field advantage in the upcoming American League Division Series.

Knowing that the Texas Rangers are coming to town sometime Friday to prepare for Game 1 of the ALDS set to begin at 1:03 PM EDT on Saturday, Jimmy’s decided to extend a special promotion to the Rangers players.

Jimmy’s posted on X/Twitter the following offer exclusively for the Texas Rangers players:

“Welcome to Baltimore, @Rangers! Please allow us to extend an absolutely free, no-strings-attached, unlimited free bar tab for all players on Friday night…We’ll even stay open late for you!”

Jimmy’s is doing its part to help the Orioles chances to advance and hopefully win the World Series.

Recent odds posted by FansGraphs’ projections give the Orioles the least likely chance of winning the World Series among the final eight teams.

These projections seemingly indicate that the World Series teams will be the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, and the winner will be the Braves.

The Rangers are ranked sixth with an 8.6% chance of winning, and the Orioles are eighth with a 5.7% chance of winning it all.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
