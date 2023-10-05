Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a Baltimore bar, is trying to help the Baltimore Orioles with their home-field advantage in the upcoming American League Division Series.

Knowing that the Texas Rangers are coming to town sometime Friday to prepare for Game 1 of the ALDS set to begin at 1:03 PM EDT on Saturday, Jimmy’s decided to extend a special promotion to the Rangers players.

Jimmy’s posted on X/Twitter the following offer exclusively for the Texas Rangers players:

“Welcome to Baltimore, @Rangers! Please allow us to extend an absolutely free, no-strings-attached, unlimited free bar tab for all players on Friday night…We’ll even stay open late for you!”

Welcome to Baltimore, @Rangers! Please allow us to extend an absolutely free, no-strings-attached, unlimited free bar tab for all players on Friday night! 🥃 We’ll even stay open late for you! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/fmk9vfSod5 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) October 4, 2023

Jimmy’s is doing its part to help the Orioles chances to advance and hopefully win the World Series.

Recent odds posted by FansGraphs’ projections give the Orioles the least likely chance of winning the World Series among the final eight teams.

Of the 8 teams remaining in the playoffs, the Orioles have the worst odds to win the World Series, according to FanGraphs’ projections: Braves — 26.8%

Astros — 17.2%

Dodgers — 14.0%

Phillies — 12.0%

Twins — 9.7%

Rangers — 8.6%

Diamondbacks — 6.1%

Orioles — 5.7% — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) October 5, 2023

These projections seemingly indicate that the World Series teams will be the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, and the winner will be the Braves.

The Rangers are ranked sixth with an 8.6% chance of winning, and the Orioles are eighth with a 5.7% chance of winning it all.

MLB Betting Guides 2023