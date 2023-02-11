AJ Brown Player Props | Best Super Bowl 2023 Player Prop Bets

AJ Brown has made an instant difference ever since he arrived in Philadelphia. He was part of a blockbuster NFL Draft Day trade and has been a welcome addition to Jalen Hurts’ arsenal. As a result, he has helped lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance in five years and a second-place ranking for total offense.

Below, we will go over some of the best AJ Brown player props leading up to this season’s Super Bowl. Could A.J. Brown become the second consecutive wideout to win the Super Bowl MVP? His chances are pretty good.

AJ Brown Stats

The Eagles were needing a go-to wide receiver for Jalen Hurts. They addressed that during the NFL Draft by trading for the two-time Pro Bowler.

This season, he was by far Hurts’ favorite target. Brown caught 88 balls for nearly 1,500 receiving yards.

Brown was also in the running for Offensive Player of the Year. He logged 11 touchdowns to go along with a 60.7 catch percentage.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key AJ Brown stats and betting trends ahead of the Super Bowl below.

In two career games against Kansas City, Brown has averaged 4.5 receptions and 75 yards

Targeted at least five times in last two games

Has not fumbled since week 12

Last Game vs 49ers: Four receptions, 28 receiving yards, 50 percent catch percentage

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles Vs Chiefs Odds

This Super Bowl features offensive weapons on both sides. We know about the deadliness of the Chiefs’ number one ranked offense, but the Eagles are ranked number two for a reason.

Jalen Hurts will be looking for reliable targets at first to settle his nerves. That is where AJ Brown will come in huge. Look for the Eagles to devise schemes to get him open and allow him to operate after the catch.

For a complete breakdown of the Eagles vs Chiefs odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best AJ Brown Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

In Sunday’s highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup, AJ Brown will have a golden opportunity to have a great game.

Kansas City’s defense is improved, but there are still holes in it. Not to mention, the secondary has two rookie defensive backs. Pay close attention to this as Jalen Hurts try to take advantage of this mismatch.

The Eagles focused on the ground game in their win over the 49ers. However, the offense should feature more passing this time allowing A.J. Brown to have a bigger day.

Check out some of the most popular AJ Brown player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

AJ Brown Receiving Yards — Over/Under 71.5 Yards

AJ Brown Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 71.5 -120 Under 71.5 -125

Brown Receptions — Over/Under 5.5 Receptions

Brown Receptions Odds Play Over 5.5 +123 Under 5.5 -138

Best AJ Brown Prop Bet — Over 5.5 Receptions (+123)

It is hard to envision AJ Brown having another quiet day like he did in the NFC Championship game. Remember, Nick Sirianni is from the Andy Reid coaching tree. With this in mind, he will get creative to get the elite wideout involved early on in the game.

Jalen Hurts will be looking to targets he can trust and rely on all game. As a result, Brown should easily get five or more receptions.

Take AJ Brown over 5.5 receptions at BetOnline.