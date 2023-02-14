NFL News and Rumors

A.J. Brown Responds To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Valentine Tweet

A.J. Brown

Even though the Super Bowl ended two days ago, members of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are still getting into it.

This time, it is behind their screens and phones on social media.

JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to make a Valentine’s card on Twitter that had Eagles cornerback James Bradberry’s picture on it.

His note was a coy reference to the controversial holding penalty on Bradberry while he was covering Smith-Schuster.

It read:

“I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown took it upon himself to respond to Smith-Schuster’s low blow.

 

What Brown Said

Brown said:

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it. This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was.  But congratulations again.”

 

Brown Makes Two Key Points

The first point is that JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs for the 2022 season.

Though he won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, his productivity during the regular season totaled three touchdowns.

Secondly, Brown calls Smith-Schuster “Tik-Tok boy.”

Everyone remembers Smith-Schuster’s crazy antics while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He filmed Tik-Tok dance videos on opposing teams’ logos.

It was distracting for everyone involved, and teams keyed in on Smith-Schuster for doing this.

How Will The Chiefs Handle This?

The question is if the Chiefs will put up with Smith-Schuster’s social media shenanigans now that they captured their second Super Bowl title in four years.

They traded away a far more prolific wide receiver in Tyreek Hill prior to the 2022 season so we should not assume they have any loyalty to Smith-Schuster.

As long as they have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it seems as though they can plug and play other players as needed.

Smith-Schuster’s Behavior

Some blame Smith-Schuster’s behavior on the fact that he was teammates with Antonio Brown while they both were Steelers.

Antonio Brown’s behavior got him tossed out of the NFL.

Smith-Schuster should keep quiet and celebrate his Super Bowl victory, or he may suffer a similar fate as AB.

Arrow to top