It’s been said that the hardest thing to do in the world of sports is to hit a baseball. Hitting a round ball with a round bat as the ball is thrown 90+ mph at you is no easy athletic feat. But many athletes that have achieved superstardom in other sports have been excellent baseball players. So good, that they caught the eyes of major league scouts and were drafted in the MLB Draft. This list includes QBs who could also light up the radar gun, RBs and WRs who could also fly on the diamond, and some hoopers that could hit.

While baseball has always been deeply ingrained in American culture, it has also served as a stepping stone for numerous athletes who found success in other sports. These athletes, who were once drafted by Major League Baseball teams, went on to achieve greatness in their respective fields. Here are some of the most accomplished athletes who made a name for themselves in other sports after being drafted, along with some honorable mentions.

To be clear, this list does not include true two-sport stars such as Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders.

NBA Players Drafted by MLB Clubs

Danny Ainge, 2B/ OF

Drafted by: Blue Jays, 15th round, 1977

Danny Ainge, known for his successful basketball career as a player and later as a front-office executive, also had a notable journey in professional baseball. Ainge’s baseball journey began when he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 1977 MLB amateur draft. Coming out of North Eugene High School in Eugene, Oregon, Ainge was highly regarded as a baseball player and showed promise on the field.

Ainge’s baseball talent was evident as he quickly advanced through the minor league system. In 1978, just a year after being drafted, he began his professional career at the triple-A level. The following year, in 1979, Ainge made his major league debut with the Blue Jays and had an impressive first game, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Ainge ultimately played in 211 big-league games across three seasons.

At one point he was the youngest Blue Jay to ever hit a MLB home run until that record was broken by Vlad Guerrero Jr. just four years ago.

Throughout his career, Ainge faced the challenge of balancing his baseball commitments with his college basketball career at Brigham Young University (BYU). Ainge’s true passion and focus started to become evident as he excelled on the basketball court. While he continued to play baseball and moved between the Blue Jays and their triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, it became clear that basketball was where his future lay.

Dell Curry, RHP

Drafted by: Orioles, 14th round, 1985

Dell Curry, known for being an NBA sharpshooter and the father of NBA superstar Steph Curry, had a multifaceted athletic career that extended beyond basketball. Before becoming an accomplished hardwood sharpshooter, Dell Curry was also a former pitcher and caught the attention of the Baltimore Orioles with his skills on the mound.

During his career, Dell Curry had the opportunity to showcase his baseball talent when he played alongside his Charlotte Hornets teammate Muggsy Bogues. They both participated in a game for the Minor League affiliate of the Hornets and Texas Rangers, owned by George Shinn, in Gastonia, North Carolina.

1991 Classic Best Gastonia Rangers Dell Curry & Muggsy Bogues minor league baseball cards pic.twitter.com/dEFoum6q0g — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) January 17, 2015

Scott Burrell, RHP

Drafted by: Mariners, first round (26th overall), 1989

Scott Burrell, famously known as Michael Jordan’s former teammate on the Chicago Bulls, garnered attention in ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance,” which introduced him to a new generation of sports fans. However, fans who have been following sports for a while may remember Burrell as a highly sought-after multi-sport athlete.

Burrell’s athletic prowess was evident during his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut. He excelled not only in basketball but also in baseball. Burrell made history by becoming the first athlete to be selected in the first round of two different major sports drafts.

In 1993, Burrell was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets as the 20th overall pick. Shortly after, he was also chosen in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners as the 26th overall pick. Burrell’s dual success in both basketball and baseball showcased his exceptional skills and versatility as an athlete.

Charlie Ward, SS

Drafted by: Yankees, 18th round, 1994

Charlie Ward seemingly always gets left off the list of best overall athletes of all time, but his resume is absurd. Known for his Heisman Trophy-winning football career at Florida State University and his time as a point guard for the New York Knicks in the NBA, Ward possessed athletic abilities that extended beyond the football field and basketball court. Despite not playing baseball during his college years, Ward’s remarkable talent during his high school days convinced both the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees to draft him, holding onto the hope that he might pursue a baseball career.

In the 18th round of the 1992 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected Ward as a potential prospect. However, Ward chose to focus on his football career at Florida State University, where he achieved great success and ultimately won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1993.

Even though Ward’s baseball career seemed unlikely, the New York Yankees still took a chance on him in the 1994 MLB Draft, selecting him in the 18th round as well. The Yankees were willing to invest a draft pick in Ward, hoping that he might have a change of heart and decide to pursue a career in baseball.

I didn’t know about the baseball part of Charlie Ward’s story. Brewers almost had him as well 👀 https://t.co/PSRNS2Mtjh — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) October 13, 2022

Kevin Johnson, SS

Drafted by: Athletics, 23rd round, 1986

Kevin Johnson, known for his successful career as an All-NBA point guard and later as the mayor of Sacramento, showcased his athletic prowess not only on the basketball court but also on the baseball diamond. Johnson excelled in both baseball and basketball during his high school days and even had a brief stint playing baseball at the University of California-Berkeley.

In the 23rd round of the 1986 MLB Draft, the Oakland Athletics selected Johnson as a shortstop, recognizing his talent and potential in baseball. Johnson’s skills on the diamond earned him the opportunity to join the Athletics’ Class A affiliate, the Modesto A’s, where he played in two games.

NFL Players Drafted by MLB Clubs

Tom Brady, C

Drafted by: Expos, 18th round, 1995

Tom Brady, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history, had the potential for a different career path in baseball as a power-hitting catcher. This intriguing possibility was seen by former Montreal Expos general manager Kevin Malone, who believed that Brady had the potential to become an all-time great in the world of baseball.

During his high school days in California, Brady excelled not only in football but also in baseball. As a talented catcher, he showcased his skills on the diamond and caught the attention of scouts. His abilities as a power hitter and his overall athletic prowess made him a promising prospect.

Kevin Malone, known for his role as the Expos’ general manager in the late 1990s, saw Brady’s potential as a baseball player. Malone believed that Brady had the tools to become an exceptional catcher, and his power-hitting abilities could have made a significant impact in the game.

However, Brady’s passion and talent for football ultimately guided his career decisions. He chose to focus on football and pursued a collegiate career at the University of Michigan, where he established himself as a successful quarterback. Brady’s football journey continued in the NFL, where he achieved unparalleled success, winning multiple Super Bowl championships and setting numerous records throughout his illustrious career.

Tom Brady should just play baseball in the offseason @TomBrady (Via @NESN) pic.twitter.com/S5fcN1oOVC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 3, 2019

Russell Wilson, 2B

Drafted by: Rockies, fourth round, 2010

Russell Wilson, the star quarterback for the Denver Broncos, has always had a passion for baseball, even as he carved out a successful career in football. The Baltimore Orioles initially drafted Wilson out of high school, recognizing his talent on the diamond. The Colorado Rockies also drafted him prior to his redshirt junior season at North Carolina State University, showcasing his potential as a two-sport athlete.

Despite focusing primarily on football, Wilson’s love for baseball never waned. During his college football offseasons, he dedicated time to playing in the Rockies’ Minor League system, showcasing his skills on the baseball field. This demonstrated his versatility and athleticism across multiple sports.

Even after establishing himself as an NFL star, Wilson continued to show his commitment to baseball. He attended Spring Training with both the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees, the team he had idolized while growing up. His desire to be involved in the baseball world highlights his enduring passion for the sport.

Russell Wilson should have stuck with baseball pic.twitter.com/znQHGFlW3Q — ZT🗽 (@NY_EvilEmpire) February 7, 2023

Kyler Murray, OF

Drafted by: Athletics, first round (ninth overall), 2018

Kyler Murray is the highest MLB Draft on this list, and boy could he play. Murray’s exceptional athletic abilities have not gone unnoticed in the world of baseball. The Oakland Athletics drafted Murray before he embarked on a successful football career that led him to win the Heisman Trophy at the University of Oklahoma and become the first overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite his accomplishments in football, the A’s have retained Murray’s baseball rights. This means that if Murray decides to pursue a career in baseball, the A’s would have the opportunity to sign him and add him to their roster.

Murray’s dual status as a highly regarded football player and a potential baseball talent is a testament to his exceptional athleticism and versatility. He joins the ranks of a select few athletes, such as Scott Burrell, who have been first-round selections in multiple major North American sports.

Here’s a highlight of Kyler Murray nuking a baseball for no reason.pic.twitter.com/sUmdhs2D5D — Covers (@Covers) June 7, 2023

John Elway, OF

Drafted by: Yankees, second round, 1981

John Elway, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, had an interesting start to his professional sports career. He was not only a highly-touted football player but also a talented baseball player. In 1981, Elway was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft, ahead of future Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.

Elway’s baseball potential was recognized by the Yankees, and they offered him a substantial signing bonus, higher than the bonus given to Mike Moore, who was selected as the first overall pick in the same draft. Elway decided to give professional baseball a try and played one season in the Yankees’ minor league system with the Class A team Oneonta. During that season, he showcased his skills, batting an impressive .318 with a .432 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage.

However, Elway’s desire to pursue a career in football was strong, and he used his baseball leverage to engineer a trade from the Baltimore Colts to the Denver Broncos in the NFL. Elway’s insistence on playing for a team of his choice led to the landmark trade that set him on a path to football greatness.

Dan Marino, RHP

Drafted by: Royals, fourth round, 1979

Dan Marino, known for his legendary career as an NFL quarterback, also had immense talent in baseball. During his high school years, Marino displayed remarkable skills on the baseball field, going undefeated with a 23-0 record as a pitcher and showcasing his hitting prowess with a batting average over .500. Marino’s baseball achievements caught the attention of scouts, and he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 1979 MLB draft. However, Marino opted to pursue football instead and chose to attend the University of Pittsburgh on a football scholarship. The Kansas City Royals, under the guidance of general manager John Schuerholz, took a shot at signing both Marino and John Elway in the 1979 draft. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to persuade Marino to join their organization. Ultimately, Marino’s decision to focus on football proved to be the right one. He went on to have a remarkable career as the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, setting numerous records and earning a place among the all-time greats of the sport. While Marino’s baseball potential was evident, his true calling and exceptional talent resided on the football field. His decision to pursue a career in football allowed him to leave an indelible mark on the NFL and solidify his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game.