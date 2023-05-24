Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, passed away on May 24, 2023, in Switzerland at the age of 83.

Her career spanned 60 years, and her performances were always electric.

Turner showed off her larger-than-life personality at a memorable pregame concert for NFL fans at Super Bowl 34 in 2000.

At this time, Turner was 60 years old but showed no signs of it.

The theme was “Great American Music of the 20th Century”, and her music embodied that.

This performance kicked off a great day of football.

The Greatest Show on Turf was validated at Super Bowl 34 in Atlanta.

Kurt Warner’s St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennesse Titans by the score of 23-16.

Turner had ties to both Tennessee and St. Louis from her formative years so she was the perfect choice to kick off the game.

She Was Simply “The Best”

Turner ushered in an era of memorable pregame concerts with this performance.

The halftime show was continuing to evolve into a star-studded event, and her appearance in the pregame also put it on the map and made it a fixture in future Super Bowls.

She was a pioneer, a trailblazer, and always grateful for the good things life brought to her because she lived through terrible conditions as well.

Rest in Peace Tina Turner.