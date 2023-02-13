Scottie Scheffler has once again reclaimed the highest ranking in the world of golf after a thrilling win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. On an exciting Super Bowl Sunday, Scheffler engaged in a close contest with Nick Taylor but ultimately secured a two-stroke victory on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

This marks his second consecutive win in Phoenix and elevates him to the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Rankings, surpassing Rory McIlroy.

Setup For A Sunday Showdown

Entering the tournament’s final round, Scottie Scheffler held a two-shot advantage, having recorded a 3-under 68 in the previous round. Nick Taylor and Jon Rahm, who also had the chance to reclaim the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Rankings, were at 11-under par after three rounds.

On Sunday, Scheffler started strong, birdieing two of his first three holes. He maintained a one-shot lead going into the back nine after a crucial birdie on the ninth hole. Meanwhile, Rahm encountered difficulties, but Taylor put pressure on Scheffler by making five birdies in the first ten holes of the day. By the time they reached the par-5 13th hole, Taylor had tied for the lead.

However, Scheffler confidently landed his second shot about 22 feet from the cup and sank an eagle putt, regaining the solo lead with only five holes left to play.

Big Moments on the Famous 16th Hole

After two consecutive pars, Scheffler missed the green at the renowned par-3 16th hole and found himself in the rough off the back. Fortunately, both Taylor and Rahm also missed the green, landing long.

Scheffler showed impressive short-game skill by saving par with an up-and-down, eliciting excitement from the famous stadium crowd. Taylor’s par putt missed to the right, which extended Scheffler’s lead to two shots with only two holes left to play

To solidify his lead, Scheffler followed up the saved par with a birdie on the 17th hole and confidently played through the final hole to secure the two-stroke victory.

Nick Taylor finished in second place, 17-under for the week, after a 6-under round on Sunday that included a birdie at the last hole. Jon Rahm was three shots behind Taylor, finishing at 14-under. Justin Thomas moved up to fourth place after recording his best round of the week, a 6-under 65, which resulted in a twelve-spot jump on the leaderboard and placed him one spot ahead of Jason Day.

Last year, Scheffler achieved his first career win in Arizona, marking the beginning of a successful year on the Tour. He won four tournaments, including the Masters, and had 11 top-10 finishes. He also finished second at both the U.S. Open and the Tour Championship.