College Basketball News and Rumors

AAC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
1200x0

The American Athletic Conference will only feature one Top 25 team in the 2023 AAC tournament, but they will be the #1 ranked Houston Cougars. Houston has once again dominated the AAC as they sit 16-1 in conference and 28-2 overall. Their lone remaining game will take place tomorrow morning against the 2-seed Memphis Tigers in what could very well be an AAC Tournament championship preview.

Houston’s one conference loss came all the way back on January 22nd when the Temple Owls went into Houston and handed the Cougars their first conference loss and just their second home loss of the season. Since then, the cougars have won 10 straight. The Cougars will be an extremely tough out in both the AAC tournament and the NCAA Tournament, where they hope to be the #1 overall seed.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the AAC Tournament 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

AAC Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the AAC Tournament

  • 🏀  Tournament: AAC Tournament 2023
  • AAC Betting Favorite: Houston -350
  • 📅 AAC Tournament Start Date: March 9th, 2023
  • 🏆 AAC Championship Game: March 12th, 2023
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN
  • 🎲 AACTournament Favorites: Houston -350 | Memphis +400 | Tulane +500

First Round | Thursday, March 9

  • Game 1: No. 9 Seed vs. No. 8 Seed | 12:30 p.m. | ESPNU
  • Game 2: No. 10 Seed vs. No. 7 Seed | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
  • Game 3: No. 11 Seed vs. No. 6 Seed | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Quarterfinals | Friday, March 10

  • Game 4: Game 1 vs. No. 1 Seed | 1 p.m. | ESPN2
  • Game 5: No. 5 Seed vs. No. 4 Seed | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
  • Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Seed | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
  • Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Seed | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Semifinals | Saturday, March 11

  • Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
  • Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Final | Sunday, March 12

  • Game 10: Semifinal Winners | 3:15 p.m. | ESPN

 2023 AAC Tournament Odds

 

AAC Teams AAC Tournament Odds
Houston -350 BetOnline logo
Memphis +400 BetOnline logo
Tulane +500 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati +650 BetOnline logo
Temple +800 BetOnline logo
Wichita St +1500 BetOnline logo
UCF +2000 BetOnline logo
South Florida +2500 BetOnline logo
SMU +5000 BetOnline logo
East Carolina +10000 BetOnline logo

2023 AAC Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

The Houston Cougars -350 seems to be the most well-rounded team in the country. They’re the only team in the country ranked in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. Their defense is absolutely suffocating. The Cougars rank second in the nation in 3-point percentage against and fifth in the nation in 2-point percentage against. Many have questioned the strength of the AAC in aiding this Houston dominance, and their out-of-conference schedule wasn’t super tough. Their one matchup against another top 5 team was against Alabama back on December 10th. Houston led at the half but was outscored by 10 in the second half at home against Bama and lost 71-65. Regardless, the Cougs are absolutely the class of the AAC and are built for another deep March run.

The Value Play

If you’re not playing Houston, the only other viable option seems to be the Memphis Tigers +400. If you exclude a 72-64 loss at Houston on February 19th, the Tigers have won their last six games. They host Houston tomorrow in another showdown between the top two teams in the AAC. If Memphis can get to the finals, that will be their third matchup with Houston in three weeks. The reality is, beating a team three times in three weeks is no easy feat. And there is a chance Memphis puts it together and can knock off Houston. That’s really the only angle that seems viable for Houston to not repeat as AAC champs.

The Pick

We just have to take Houston in this tournament. It’s either Houston or a no-play. Taking a flier on anyone else seems like a waste.

Bet on Houston -350 at BetOnline
Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
kansas-texas

Big 12 Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
i (3)
SEC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
College Basketball News and Rumors
210312PB0043_1
Big East Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 3 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
ACC-mens-basketball-tournament
ACC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 3 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
antoine davis messes final 3 (1)
Horizon Tournament 2023: Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis Misses Final 3, Falls 3 Points Shy Of NCAA Scoring Record
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 3 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Antoine Davis number retired at UDM
Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis Poised to Break Pete Maravich’s NCAA Scoring Mark During Horizon League Tournament
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 2 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
selection sunday
March Madness 2023 Bracket Release Date – When is Selection Sunday?
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top