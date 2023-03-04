AAC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

The American Athletic Conference will only feature one Top 25 team in the 2023 AAC tournament, but they will be the #1 ranked Houston Cougars. Houston has once again dominated the AAC as they sit 16-1 in conference and 28-2 overall. Their lone remaining game will take place tomorrow morning against the 2-seed Memphis Tigers in what could very well be an AAC Tournament championship preview.

Houston’s one conference loss came all the way back on January 22nd when the Temple Owls went into Houston and handed the Cougars their first conference loss and just their second home loss of the season. Since then, the cougars have won 10 straight. The Cougars will be an extremely tough out in both the AAC tournament and the NCAA Tournament, where they hope to be the #1 overall seed.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the AAC Tournament 2023

AAC Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the AAC Tournament

🏀 Tournament: AAC Tournament 2023

AAC Tournament 2023 ⛹ AAC Betting Favorite: Houston -350

Houston -350 📅 AAC Tournament Start Date: March 9th, 2023

March 9th, 2023 🏆 AAC Championship Game: March 12th, 2023

March 12th, 2023 📺 TV Channel: ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN

ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN 🎲 AACTournament Favorites: Houston -350 | Memphis +400 | Tulane +500

First Round | Thursday, March 9 Game 1: No. 9 Seed vs. No. 8 Seed | 12:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 2: No. 10 Seed vs. No. 7 Seed | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 3: No. 11 Seed vs. No. 6 Seed | 7 p.m. | ESPNU Quarterfinals | Friday, March 10 Game 4: Game 1 vs. No. 1 Seed | 1 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Seed vs. No. 4 Seed | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 2 Seed | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 3 Seed | 9 p.m. | ESPNU Semifinals | Saturday, March 11 Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN2 Final | Sunday, March 12 Game 10: Semifinal Winners | 3:15 p.m. | ESPN 2023 AAC Tournament Odds

2023 AAC Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

The Houston Cougars -350 seems to be the most well-rounded team in the country. They’re the only team in the country ranked in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. Their defense is absolutely suffocating. The Cougars rank second in the nation in 3-point percentage against and fifth in the nation in 2-point percentage against. Many have questioned the strength of the AAC in aiding this Houston dominance, and their out-of-conference schedule wasn’t super tough. Their one matchup against another top 5 team was against Alabama back on December 10th. Houston led at the half but was outscored by 10 in the second half at home against Bama and lost 71-65. Regardless, the Cougs are absolutely the class of the AAC and are built for another deep March run.

The Value Play

If you’re not playing Houston, the only other viable option seems to be the Memphis Tigers +400. If you exclude a 72-64 loss at Houston on February 19th, the Tigers have won their last six games. They host Houston tomorrow in another showdown between the top two teams in the AAC. If Memphis can get to the finals, that will be their third matchup with Houston in three weeks. The reality is, beating a team three times in three weeks is no easy feat. And there is a chance Memphis puts it together and can knock off Houston. That’s really the only angle that seems viable for Houston to not repeat as AAC champs.

The Pick

We just have to take Houston in this tournament. It’s either Houston or a no-play. Taking a flier on anyone else seems like a waste.