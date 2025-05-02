MLB News and Rumors

Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis named MLB hitters of the month

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

The Major League Baseball Hitters of the month for April have been announced as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California has been named the American League Gold Hitter of the Month, and San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic has been named the National League Gold Hitter of the Month. Let’s now take a look at the offensive achievements for both players in the first full month of the 2025 MLB regular season. Please note the statistics also include the three games Judge played for the Yankees in March and the five games Tatis played for the Padres in March.

Aaron Judge

Judge batted .427 with 10 home runs and 32 runs batted in. During 31 games, 117 at bats, and 140 plate appearances, he scored 29 runs, and had 50 hits, seven doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 21 walks, 89 total bases, an on base percentage of .521 and a slugging percentage of .761. Judge currently leads Major League Baseball in hits, home runs, runs batted in, batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases.

Judge had three home runs and a double in a 20-9 Yankees rout over the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27. It was part of a nine home run game for the Bronx Bombers. Judge also had his triple in a 5-1 Yankees win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 23.

Fernando Tatis

Tatis batted .345 with eight home runs and 18 runs batted in. During 29 games, 113 at bats, and 127 plate appearances, he scored 25 runs, and had 39 hits, three doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases, 13 walks, 68 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .409 and a slugging percentage of .602. Tatis curently leads the National League in batting average (.345) and hits (39).

Tatis’s sacrifice fly came in a 7-0 Padres win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 1. Tatis’s triple came in a 3-2 Padres win over the Houston Astros on April 20. He also had three hits (all singles) in a 7-4 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves on March 27, and in a 5-3 Padres win over the San Francisco Giants on April 30. Tatis also had a two home run game on April 14 in a 10-4 Padres win over the Chicago Cubs.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2

Hunter Brown and Yoshinobu Yamamoto named MLB pitchers of the Month

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis named MLB hitters of the month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23449468_168396541_lowres-2
Cardinals trade pitcher Ryan Loutos to Dodgers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record for most RBIs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26027564_168396541_lowres-2
Eugenio Suarez, Jorge Polanco and Andy Pages named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_6357762_168396541_lowres-2
Former Cardinals and Reds general manager Walt Jocketty dies at age 74
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26027564_168396541_lowres-2
Eugenio Suarez becomes 19th MLB player to hit four home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2025
More News
Arrow to top