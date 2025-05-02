Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis named MLB hitters of the month

The Major League Baseball Hitters of the month for April have been announced as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California has been named the American League Gold Hitter of the Month, and San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic has been named the National League Gold Hitter of the Month. Let’s now take a look at the offensive achievements for both players in the first full month of the 2025 MLB regular season. Please note the statistics also include the three games Judge played for the Yankees in March and the five games Tatis played for the Padres in March.

Aaron Judge

Judge batted .427 with 10 home runs and 32 runs batted in. During 31 games, 117 at bats, and 140 plate appearances, he scored 29 runs, and had 50 hits, seven doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 21 walks, 89 total bases, an on base percentage of .521 and a slugging percentage of .761. Judge currently leads Major League Baseball in hits, home runs, runs batted in, batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases.

Judge had three home runs and a double in a 20-9 Yankees rout over the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27. It was part of a nine home run game for the Bronx Bombers. Judge also had his triple in a 5-1 Yankees win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 23.

Fernando Tatis

Tatis batted .345 with eight home runs and 18 runs batted in. During 29 games, 113 at bats, and 127 plate appearances, he scored 25 runs, and had 39 hits, three doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases, 13 walks, 68 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .409 and a slugging percentage of .602. Tatis curently leads the National League in batting average (.345) and hits (39).

Tatis’s sacrifice fly came in a 7-0 Padres win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 1. Tatis’s triple came in a 3-2 Padres win over the Houston Astros on April 20. He also had three hits (all singles) in a 7-4 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves on March 27, and in a 5-3 Padres win over the San Francisco Giants on April 30. Tatis also had a two home run game on April 14 in a 10-4 Padres win over the Chicago Cubs.