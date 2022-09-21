Aaron Judge of Linden, California made Major League Baseball history on Tuesday by becoming the sixth player all-time to hit 60 home runs in a season. He accomplished that feat in a 9-8 Yankees win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in interleague action.

60th Home Run

Judge hit the 60th home run off of Pirates reliever Will Crowe. It was a solo shot to deep left centerfield to lead off the ninth inning. At the time, the home run pulled the Yankees to within three runs, at 8-5 Pirates.

Other five players with 60 Home Runs

The other five players with 60 career home runs are San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds of Riverside, California (73 in 2001), St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire of Pomona, California (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999), Chicago Cubs right fielder Sammy Sosa of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic (66 in 1998, 64 in 2001, and 63 in 1999), New York Yankees right fielder Roger Maris of Hibbing, Minnesota (61 in 1961) and Yankees outfielder Babe Ruth of Baltimore, Maryland (60 in 1927).

More Ninth Inning History

The Yankees would later win the game on a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California, his 27th dinger of the season. Interestingly, according to Betelhem Ashame of mlb.com, this was Stanton’s third career walk-off grand slam, which is tied for the most in Major League Baseball history. The other three players with three career walk-off grand slams are Alex Rodriguez of New York, New York, Vern Stephens of McAlister, New Mexico, and Cy Williams of Wadena, Indiana.

Stanton also became the second player this season to hit a walk-off grand slam. The other was Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, who had a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning in a 8-7 New York win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees lead the AL East

New York is currently at 89 wins and 58 losses. They lead the Toronto Blue Jays by three and a half games. It will just be a matter of time before the Bronx Bombers are postseason bound.