Aaron Judge belts no. 61

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California tied the American League record for most home runs in a season on Wednesday. In the seventh inning at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Judge hit a ball to left field that went into the Blue Jays bullpen. At the time, the Yankees took a 5-3 lead and they went on to win 8-3.

Who is Judge tied with?

Judge is tied with former New York Yankees right fielder Roger Maris of Hibbing, Minnesota, who hit 61 home runs during the 1961 Major League Baseball season. There have been only four other Major League Baseball players who have hit 60 home runs in a season. Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants had a Major League Baseball record 73 home runs during the 2001 season. Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals had 70 home runs in 1998 and 65 home runs in 1999. Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs had 66 home runs in 1998, 64 home runs in 2001, and 63 home runs in 1999. Finally, Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees had 60 home runs in 1927. It should be noted that Bonds, McGwire and Sosa all played in the National League.

More details regarding Judge’s home run

Judge’s home run broke a 3-3 tie. At the time, the Blue Jays had all of the momentum, as Toronto battled back to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The home run was 394 feet and scored left fielder Aaron Hicks of San Pedro, California, who began the inning with a leadoff single to center field. Judge, who was the designated hitter, hit a sinker off of Blue Jays relief pitcher Tim Mayza. The pitch was 94 miles per hour and came with nobody out. It was also the eighth pitch of the at bat as Judge had battled Mayza to a full count and two foul balls prior to the historic dinger.