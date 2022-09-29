Aaron Judge FINALLY Matches Roger Maris’ Home Run Record of 61

Aaron Judge has matched the record set by Roger Maris back in 1961 by hitting his 61st home run of the season.

Judge hit the 61 mark against the Blue Jays to gap off what has been a remarkable season for the Yankees star.

Aaron Judge has hit home run number 61! pic.twitter.com/VLtIVIR7PG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 29, 2022

It was an emotional night for all involved with Judge and the Yankees. Judge’s mum and Roger Maris Jr were in the stadium to witness Maris Sr’s record being matched after all this time.

Judge managed to get his hands on the 61st home run ball, and gave it to his mum.

Aaron Judge giving his 61st home run ball to his mom 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZajG2SFBr6 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 29, 2022

The Yankee man will be thankful to hit the record after seven games without a homer. It appeared Judge was feeling the pressure of the record. Judge will have his sights set on getting number 62 and becoming the new record holder.

What Has Aaron Judge Said About Getting To 61?

Speaking after the game, it was clear to see how relieved and happy Judge was.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Definitely some relief getting to 61. You try not to think about it, but it creeps into your head,

“I was hoping it would get over the fence. I didn’t know at first. I didn’t want to be standing at home plate when it hits the wall.”

Speaking about why he gave the ball to his mum after the game:

“She’s been with me through it all, that’s for sure,

“From the Little League days, from getting me ready for school, taking me to my first couple of practices and games, being there for my first professional game, being there for my debut, and then now getting the chance to be here for this, this is so special. We’re not done yet.”

What Are Other People Saying About Him Reaching 61?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to the press:

“He’s as beloved as they come,

“I think everyone is just so excited for him.”

Maris Jr spoke after the game about his dad’s record being matched:

“It’s the ninth day I’ve been here,

“He wears 99. Dad wears 9. It’s just kind of weird the way it all kind of went together. So now I’m thinking, OK, we’re going to go to Yankee Stadium and he’ll probably hit 62 on Oct. 1, when dad hit his 61st.”

All eyes will now be on Judge beating the record.

