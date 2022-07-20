Aaron Judge Makes Interesting Comment About Future With Yankees

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were not able to come to an agreement during the offseason for a contract extension. The situation has arguably become the hottest news in all of sports.

Judge entered the 2022 All-Star Game with a .284 batting average and a league-leading 33 home runs. At the moment, he’s likely playing himself into being this year’s Most Valuable Player. With questions if he’s going to return to New York, it’s been something that the media has tried to get out of him for quite some time. At the All-Star Game this year, a reporter from ESPN asked Aaron if he was going to stay with the Yankees, and he had an interesting response.

Aaron Judge Yankees

It’s difficult to understand what Aaron Judge is saying here. Some people are taking it as if he’s going to leave, while others believe that this means he sounds like he wants to stay. From everything that has been reported throughout the past few months, Judge wants to continue being a Yankee as long as they give him the money that he is looking for.

“Jacob, buddy, you know we got a lot of great Yankees on this team. You know, there are a lot of great Yankees that will be here for a long time, so hey, don’t be upset, don’t be upset. Hopefully, you’ll be a Judge fan for life.”

Aaron Judge confirmed leaving the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/f9Ef5IuSly — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 19, 2022

The Yankees are going to pay Aaron Judge, it’s more so going to be if they offer him the type of money that he’s looking for. With the type of production that he’s given them the season, it would be insane from their perspective to not give him a blank check and walk out of the room.

The slugger has already hit 33 home runs this year, which means that he’s on pace for above 50. If he hit 50 home runs, this will be his second season since 2017 where he hit at least 50 home runs. He’s been incredible for the New York Yankees and is a major reason they currently sit in the top spot in the American League East with the best record in baseball at 64-28.