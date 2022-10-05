New York Yankees first baseman Aaron Judge of Linden, California just hit his 62nd home run of the season in the Yankees’ game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. It was a solo home run to lead off the first inning. Judge broke the record previously set by Yankees right fielder Roger Maris of Hibbing, Minnesota, who had 61 home runs for the Bronx Bombers in 1961.

The home run came off of Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco of San Antonio de Capayacuar, Venezuela. More details to come later….