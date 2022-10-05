MLB News and Rumors

Aaron Judge sets American League record for most home runs in a season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
1 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

New York Yankees first baseman Aaron Judge of Linden, California just hit his 62nd home run of the season in the Yankees’ game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. It was a solo home run to lead off the first inning. Judge broke the record previously set by Yankees right fielder Roger Maris of Hibbing, Minnesota, who had 61 home runs for the Bronx Bombers in 1961.

The home run came off of Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco of San Antonio de Capayacuar, Venezuela. More details to come later….

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_17931833_168396541_lowres-2

MLB manager Tony La Russa retires at age 77

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies become 12th MLB team to make the 2022 playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres clinch a National League wildcard spot
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 3 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19165880_168396541_lowres-2
Mariners name Justin Hollander general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 3 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2
Seattle Mariners make the playoffs for the first time since 2001
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19147592_168396541_lowres-2
Three teams from the American League East are playoff bound
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
Dodgers set franchise record for most wins in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top