Aaron Judge speaks on Yankees recent struggles

The New York Yankees haven’t been playing great baseball recently and that’s all there really is to it. For a team that started off as undoubtedly the top team in Major League Baseball, them being 72-42 and only winning three out of their last 10 games is certainly a major disappointment.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they still have a comfortable lead in the American League East Division as the Toronto Blue Jays haven’t been able to take advantage of the Yankees’ unfortunate play. The Yankees still sit more than 10 games ahead of the Blue Jays.

Yankees Are Growing Frustrated

Aaron Judge had the following to say about the Yankees’ recent performance according to MLB.com:

“You can go around this whole room, I think every guy could speak up and say they need to pick it up a little bit, including myself,” Judge said. “If we lean on each other, start picking each other up and have each others’ backs, we’re going to be in a good spot down the stretch.”

Nathan Eovaldi, who gave up #46 to Judge, tips his cap and had the following to say according to MLB.com:

“We were trying to go up and in right there — it’s just, he’s on fire right now,” Eovaldi said. “He’s locked in at the plate. I felt like I located that pitch. It was 93 [mph], which if I had a little more velo behind it, maybe it sinks by him. … You just tip your cap to him. He’s having an outstanding year.”

Aaron Judge Realizes The Yankees Need To Be Better

According to MLB.com:

“We’re in first place, that’s where we want to be,” Judge said. “But you never want to peak too early. All these games, all these situations, big moments on the road — it’s just getting us ready for games down the stretch and in the postseason where we’ll be playing games like this against tough opponents. So we’re not where we want to be, but I think that’s a good thing. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Yankees are going to have a lot of work to do if they want to be the team that they were expecting to be at the beginning of the year. They certainly have enough talent to get the job done, but they need to start figuring it out on the field if they want to win it all.