Aaron Judge stays in New York after Giants sign Mitch Haniger

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
The fact that the San Francisco Giants signed Mitch Haniger to a three-year contract worth $43.5 million seemed to be a major sign that Aaron Judge would stay with the New York Yankees. For the last week or two it had appeared that the Giants were significantly interested in Judge, and were about to offer him a massive deal. However when the Giants went a different direction than Judge in addressing their outfield needs, it was no surprise at all that the Yankees signed Judge long term. Judge’s contract meanwhile is a nine year contract worth a gob smacking $360 million.

Mitch Haniger

Haniger, who can play all three outfield positions, is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. The native of Mountain View, California, is now staying on the west coast. However, this time he gets to play in his home state after playing one season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, and five seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

In 2022, Haniger batted .246 with 11 home runs and 34 runs batted in with Seattle. During 57 games, 247 plate appearances, and 224 at bats, the 31-year-old right-handed batter scored 31 runs and had 55 hits, eight doubles, 20 walks. 96 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .429.

This past season the reason why Haniger was limited to 57 games because of a high ankle sprain. He also decided not to play the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to various ailments. That season was shortened due to coronavirus. Haniger now joins a Giants offense that includes Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski.

Aaron Judge

We know the spectacle offensive brilliance of Judge from a year ago. He led the American League in home runs (62), runs scored (133), runs batted in (131), walks (111), total bases (391), on base percentage (.425), and slugging percentage (.686). Now Judge will be the third highest paid player in the Major Leagues, only behind New York Mets starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who are each making $43.3 million in 2023.

 

 

 

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

