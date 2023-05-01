Aaron Rodgers Already Loves New York

There are no more little-town (Green Bay) blues for New York Jets‘ 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He loves his new home and team.

18 years in one place is a long tenure, especially by NFL standards.

Will his move from Green Bay to New York translate into success when the 2023 NFL season kicks off?

We will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Rodgers has stayed true to his word that he intends to spend a lot of time in New York this offseason.

He is here, there, and everywhere, and looking mighty happy in the process.

Rodgers Is Playing April And May Football

Who remembers the last time we saw Aaron Rodgers practicing football in April and May?

2023 is a whole different story.

The Jets Twitter account proudly released this clip of him working with Garrett Wilson.

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano shared this clip of Rodgers reconnecting with his former Packers teammate, Allen Lazard.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ➡

Allen Lazardpic.twitter.com/5VcCgOoy5M — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 27, 2023

He Is A Spectator At A Rangers Game At Madison Square Garden

Jets fans were out of their minds with sheer happiness when they saw Rodgers (and Lazard) at Madison Square Garden cheering for the New York Rangers.

Aaron Rodgers had a GREAT time at MSG tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yFY5Dy0QyW — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 30, 2023

Where Is Zach Wilson Hiding?

We have seen a lot of Rodgers, but where is Zach Wilson these days?

Wilson’s comment about making the quarterback “hell” in practice was made before the Rodgers trade.

Contrary to public opinion, there is no beef between the two.

This video is hilarious but I don’t think people nationally realize that Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are friends and Rodgers has mentored Wilson since he was drafted. #Jets pic.twitter.com/51IoRCS8no — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) April 26, 2023

Rodgers is willing to mentor Wilson.

He said:

“I think being around me and seeing how I go about my business, seeing how I lead, how I interact with the guys, I think there are some things he can pick off from that. Part of my opportunity here is to be a great mentor to him, and to teach him fundamental stuff, to allow him to be around me and, through osmosis, just pick up some things that can help him in his career. That’s what happened to me, being around Brett [Favre].”

Despite some missteps and mediocre play, Wilson is only 23 years old and should benefit from working with Rodgers.

