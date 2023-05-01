NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Already Loves New York

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Aaron Rodgers

There are no more little-town (Green Bay) blues for New York Jets‘ 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He loves his new home and team.

18 years in one place is a long tenure, especially by NFL standards.

Will his move from Green Bay to New York translate into success when the 2023 NFL season kicks off?

We will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Rodgers has stayed true to his word that he intends to spend a lot of time in New York this offseason.

He is here, there, and everywhere, and looking mighty happy in the process.

Rodgers Is Playing April And May Football

Who remembers the last time we saw Aaron Rodgers practicing football in April and May?

2023 is a whole different story.

The Jets Twitter account proudly released this clip of him working with Garrett Wilson.

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano shared this clip of Rodgers reconnecting with his former Packers teammate, Allen Lazard.

He Is A Spectator At A Rangers Game At Madison Square Garden

Jets fans were out of their minds with sheer happiness when they saw Rodgers (and Lazard) at Madison Square Garden cheering for the New York Rangers.

Where Is Zach Wilson Hiding?

We have seen a lot of Rodgers, but where is Zach Wilson these days?

Wilson’s comment about making the quarterback “hell” in practice was made before the Rodgers trade.

Contrary to public opinion, there is no beef between the two.

Rodgers is willing to mentor Wilson.

He said:

“I think being around me and seeing how I go about my business, seeing how I lead, how I interact with the guys, I think there are some things he can pick off from that.  Part of my opportunity here is to be a great mentor to him, and to teach him fundamental stuff, to allow him to be around me and, through osmosis, just pick up some things that can help him in his career. That’s what happened to me, being around Brett [Favre].”

Despite some missteps and mediocre play, Wilson is only 23 years old and should benefit from working with Rodgers.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
kenny pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s Beer Chugging Video Is A Baker Mayfield Deja-Vu Moment

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
2023 nfl draft logo (1)
Twitter Reacts To Emotional NFL Draft 2023: Good, Bad and Mr. Irrelevant
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
San Diego Chargers v Arizona Cardinals
Hall Of Famer Kurt Warner’s Son Kade Warner Is Signed By The Tampa Bay Buaccaneers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
rich-eisen-combine
Pittsburgh Steelers Fan And Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Donates To Rich Eisen’s “Run Rich Run” Fundraiser
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL footballs
When Will The 2023 NFL Schedule Be Released?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis walks the red carpet.
2023 NFL Draft Position Odds: Props For Will Levis, Michael Mayer
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Mel Kiper at a desk.
Mel Kiper Big Board NFL Draft 2023: Best Available Heading Into Round 2
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top