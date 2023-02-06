Featured Story

Aaron Rodgers Claims Victory At Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-AM

Colin Lynch
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Second Round

It’s Super Bowl Week, and Aaron Rodgers got a big win on Sunday, but it was far from the field. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took home the mature title in this week’s AT&T Pro-Am at Pebble Beach on Sunday afternoon. Sunday saw only one set of champions crowned as the pro-am portion of the tournament was pushed to Monday.

The winners were none other than Rodgers and Ben Silverman of Canada. They held their lead to the end and claimed a one-shot victory in the pro-am portion of the event. As a reward for their triumph, their names will now be forever etched on the wall of champions, which features the names of pro-am winners, tournament champions, USGA champions at Pebble, and more.

Aaron Rogers Leads Team To Victory

Rodgers carried his fair share of the load and helped lead the team to victory.  Silverman, who had recently won a Korn Ferry Tour event, finished 1-over par at 216 and missed the cut. Despite only having played golf once since training camp, Rodgers, playing off a 10 handicap, was they key cog to the team’s win.

“It’s really significant,” Rodgers said, whose offseason came early as the Packers failed to reach the postseason. . “It’s always been on my bucket list.”

The duo finished at a remarkable 26-under par, edging out Peter Malnati and Don Colleran by just one shot. Colleran, a retired CEO of FedEx, already has his name on the wall of champions.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Keith Mitchell were close behind, ending the tournament four shots behind the winning team. Had the weather cooperated, the top 25 pro-am teams would have played in the afternoon on Sunday.

Justin Rose Leads Profesional Side Of The TournamentAaron Rodgers Claims Victory At Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-AM

Justin Rose will be the leader heading into the final day at Pebble Beach. Rose, who had his third round interrupted by wind strong enough to move his golf ball on the green, came back Sunday morning at Monterey Peninsula and made a strong showing.

He played 10 holes in 6 under, shooting a 65, and took the lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one shot.

The final round was scheduled to start on Sunday afternoon, featuring only professional golfers, but it will have to be finished tomorrow afternoon.

After a tumultuous week of weather, the final round brings all the players together on the same course at Pebble Beach, where conditions are relatively similar. Despite the compressed format, the final round promises to be an actual test of endurance as it will be played over the course of two days

 

Featured Story
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

