Aaron Rodgers Nabs A Big Golf Win, Now Mulls his NFL Future

While fans await a decision on his NFL future, Aaron Rodgers is enjoying life, making history and checking off items on his bucket list.

On Sunday, Rodgers and Ben Silverman of Canada held on for a one-shot victory in the pro-am portion of the Pebble Beach open. The prize? Rodgers gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at PB, joining a the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. Rodgers, playing with a 10 handicap, helped lead the duo to a -26 under par finish.

The Man Has Options

Regarding his playing future, Rodgers has been non-committal. But should he put off retirement, it’s believed the long time Green Bay Packers QB has at least four options on the table.

The New York Jets are expected to be serious players in a possible Rodgers trade market and his former Green Bay receiver, now Las Vegas Raider Davante Adams is pushing hard for a Sin City reunion. Rodgers could stay in Green Bay for a 19th season (unlikely) or retire as a Super Bowl champion. Before the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers and the Packers came to terms on a three-year, $150 million contract extension. Rodgers is scheduled to make $59.515 million in 2023, fully guaranteed. It’s hard to imagine anyone walking away from that.

The Rodgers to the Big Apple hype began in earnest when NY hired Nathaniel Hackett, as its new offensive coordinator. Hackett, who was fired by the Broncos in the final weeks of the season, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Under Hackett in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers won consecutive MVP awards. The two are also close off the field.

Comeback Season

Rodgers numbers were down last season. Playing with a broken thumb and a new group of wide receivers, He threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 64.6 percent of his pass attempts.

The Jets are built to win now and they desperately need a franchise QB. But New York is also facing salary cap issues and has issues on the offensive line, like age and injuries. Ironically, Brett Favre was traded by the Packers in 2008 to make room for Rodgers.