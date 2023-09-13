Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest Quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.

Rodgers won the Super Bowl once and won Super Bowl MVP (XLV), a four-time NFL MVP (2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021), four times First-Team All-Pro (2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021), a four-time passing rating leader (2011, 2012, 2020, and 2021), NFL 2010s All-Decade team, and many more accomplishments.

He will be a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Rodgers unfortunately suffered an Achilles tear on the first drive of the 2023 season with the New York Jets.

While he may very well come back next season, there is also a possibility that was Rodgers’ last play in the NFL.

He will be 40 years old in December and may decide to hang it up.

Below, we look at Aaron Rodgers’ net worth, career earnings, Super Bowl wins, and more.

Aaron Rodgers Net Worth & Career Earnings

Aaron Rodgers’ net worth is a staggering $200 million.

His deal with the New York Jets guaranteed him $75 million, which is $35 million less than he could have earned if he completed his last four-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

While his NFL earnings are impressive, his endorsement deals have further increased his financial prowess.

Brands like State Farm Insurance, Adidas, Prevea Healthcare, Bergstrom Automotive, Sharpie, and IZOD have all sought his endorsement.

Rodgers’ deal with State Farm was considered one of the richest in the NFL. The partnership lasted 12 years and ended in early 2023.

Over the years, endorsements have added at least $100 million to his income.

He owns a 1% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rodgers’ earnings through 2023, combining both salaries and endorsements, amount to approximately $600 million.

Needless to say, Aaron Rodgers is a very rich man.

Aaron Rodgers Overall Record

Throughout his NFL career, Aaron Rodgers has a record of 150-79-1.

Rodgers became a full-time NFL starter in 2008.

In seasons in which he played 15 or more games in a season (13/15 seasons before 2023), he won 10 or more games in 10/13 seasons.

Rodgers and the Packers won the NFC North from 2011-2014, 2016, and from 2019-2021 with Rodgers under center.

His playoff record is somewhat undesirable. He is 12-10 in playoff games.

Rodgers is one of the most winning QBs in NFL history.

Super Bowl Wins

Green Bay defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV, which was Rodgers’ only Super Bowl appearance.

In the Super Bowl game, Rodgers was 24/39, with 304 passing yards, and three passing TDs.

Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend

Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017 and with former professional racing driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020.

He started dating actress Shailene Woodley in the second half of 2020.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Woodley confirmed that she was engaged to Rodgers.

On February 16, 2022, Rodgers and Woodley called off their engagement.

It is rumored Aaron Rodgers is currently dating Mallory Edens.

Edens is 26 years old and is the daughter of Wes Edens, the owner of the NBA franchise Milwaukee Bucks.

It is not known how serious the relationship is but they have been friends for several years.