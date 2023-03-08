NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds If Traded: Jets Remain Top Landing Spot

Dan Girolamo
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands.

OThe Aaron Rodgers saga continues to play out in Green Bay as the Packers decide how they want to proceed. Do the Packers want to bring back Rodgers, who signed a three-year, $150 million extension last offseason, or will they trade their star QB and play backup quarterback Jordan Love? If Rodgers is traded, where will he end up? Find out Rodgers’s next team odds below.

Aaron Rodgers Coming Off A Disappointing 2022 Season

In 2021, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record but lost in the Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers won his second-straight MVP, bringing his total to four MVPs.

Expectations were high in Green Bay heading into the 2022 season. However, the Packers stumbled out of the gate with a 4-8 record.

The Packers won four-straight games before losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Due to a thumb injury, Rodgers had a down season by his standards, throwing for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds If Traded

Where will Rodgers end up if the Packers trade the future Hall of Famer?

BetOnline has the New York Jets as the favorite to land Rodgers at -300. On Tuesday, the Packers granted the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers. Jets ownership then flew to California to speak with Rodgers in person.

Behind the Jets are the Las Vegas Raiders at +300. The Raiders have moved on from Derek Carr and need a new starting quarterback in 2023. Rodgers’s former teammate, wide receiver Davante Adams, is in Las Vegas and openly recruiting the quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins +600, Tennesse Titans +900, and San Francisco 49ers +1800 round out the top five teams with the best odds.

Below are Rodgers’s next team odds.

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds If Traded Odds Play
New York Jets -300 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +300 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +600 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +900 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +1800 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +2500 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +2500 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +2500 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +5000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +6600 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +6600 BetOnline logo

 

