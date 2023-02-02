Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds: Jets Favored To Land Packers’ QB

It seems like the Green Bay Packers are willing to give up Aaron Rodgers under the right circumstances. Rodgers posted his worst statistical season in his 15 years in the league in 2022 but signed a $150M contract extension at the start of last year, so he’s unlikely to retire.

According to league sources, the Packers franchise wants to move on from Rodgers in the same way that they did with Green Bay legend Brett Farve. However, the Packers don’t want to see Rodgers go to an NFC team, which has narrowed down his list of potential landing spots.

After a long and successful tenure in Green Bay, it seems like Rodgers suddenly has a rocky relationship with the Packers following a season filled with feuds with management and on-field conflicts with coaches.

Right now, the 39-year-old doesn’t know the fate of his future in Green Bay. However, there are a few teams in desperate need of a quarterback in 2023.

Leading the way, the New York Jets may be looking to move on from Zack Wilson and appear to be a few key pieces away from contending for a Super Bowl. According to the best NFL betting sites, the Jets have +150 odds to land Rodgers for the start of the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Will Aaron Rodgers Be Traded?

Rodgers is a guaranteed Hall of Fame quarterback but another Super Bowl title could be the icing on the cake to a terrific NFL career.

With a Super Bowl ring, four Most Valuable Player awards and the best touchdown-to-interception ratio record, he’s already one of the best to ever play the position.

However, the 39-year-old quarterback is winding down his career and is coming off one of his worst seasons in the league. Rodgers finished the season with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his previous two seasons combined, he threw 85 touchdowns and a total of nine interceptions.

Last year, Rodgers signed a three-year contract extension with the Packers for $150 million for 3 years. He is guaranteed $59 million if plays in 2023. While it’s not impossible to trade Rodgers, the Packers will just be stuck with a massive amount of dead money on the books.

New York Jets Lead Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds

Offseason rumors are flying around that Rodgers will definitely be getting traded.

The Green Bay quarterback recently spoke out on the situation stating he’s “open to all honest and direct conversations” and that he wouldn’t be offended if there was a trade.

There are many teams in the NFL that are missing a quarterback to complete their roster. Leading the charge, the New York Jets had one of their best seasons in the last seven years despite finishing last in the AFC East.

The Jets are a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl.

Robert Saleh has completely turned the Jets’ defense around and New York even won a few big games this year. However, the ongoing drama with Zach Wilson ultimately derailed the team’s progress, making a change under center a real possibility heading into the offseason. The Jets have the best odds of landing Rodgers at +150 odds.

The San Francisco 49ers (+450), Las Vegas Raiders (+450), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700), and Carolina Panthers (+1000) round out the top five landing spots for Rodgers next season.

Check out the chart below from BetOnline for each team’s odds of landing Aaron Rodgers.