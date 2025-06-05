NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Plans To Sign With Steelers, Expected To Join Team At Minicamp

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aaron Rodgers throws the ball.

Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2025 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The free-agent quarterback will forgo retirement and suit up for at least one more season.

Aaron Rodgers Heading To Pittsburgh

The wait is over. Rodgers will don the iconic black and yellow jersey this season.

Per Gerry Dulac, Rodgers informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend their minicamp next Tuesday.

The long wait for Rodgers pays off, as head coach Mike Tomlin now gets the four-time MVP for at least one season.

In February, the New York Jets informed Rodgers that they would be parting ways with the veteran quarterback and moving in a new direction under first-year coach Aaron Glenn.

Rodgers did not race to sign with a team once free agency began. After Justin Fields signed with the Jets and Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, the Steelers needed a starting quarterback.

Rodgers met with Tomlin and the Steelers’ organization in March. The meeting went well, as Rodgers spent six hours in the facility. However, the Super Bowl XLV MVP did not give a timeline as to when he would decide on his football future.

Fast forward three months, and Rodgers is ready to play football for the Steelers.

Can Aaron Rodgers Be The Steelers’ Answer At Quarterback?

Frankly, Rodgers and the Steelers needed each other.

Rodgers drew little interest from quarterback-needy teams. The Steelers’ quarterback options were Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Will Howard.

Now, Rodgers has become QB1 for a new-look Steelers offense that features DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth. Pittsburgh recently traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers, 41, is not an MVP-caliber talent. However, his arm still looks strong, and his torn Achilles two seasons ago held up in 2024. Rodgers finished his 2024 campaign with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

However, Rodgers could not elevate the Jets to a winning season, as New York finished with a record of 5-12.

Speaking of New York, the Steelers will play the Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

