Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2025 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The free-agent quarterback will forgo retirement and suit up for at least one more season.

Aaron Rodgers Heading To Pittsburgh

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers has informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend mini camp next week, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 5, 2025

The wait is over. Rodgers will don the iconic black and yellow jersey this season.

Per Gerry Dulac, Rodgers informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend their minicamp next Tuesday.

The long wait for Rodgers pays off, as head coach Mike Tomlin now gets the four-time MVP for at least one season.

In February, the New York Jets informed Rodgers that they would be parting ways with the veteran quarterback and moving in a new direction under first-year coach Aaron Glenn.

Rodgers did not race to sign with a team once free agency began. After Justin Fields signed with the Jets and Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, the Steelers needed a starting quarterback.

Rodgers met with Tomlin and the Steelers’ organization in March. The meeting went well, as Rodgers spent six hours in the facility. However, the Super Bowl XLV MVP did not give a timeline as to when he would decide on his football future.

Fast forward three months, and Rodgers is ready to play football for the Steelers.

Can Aaron Rodgers Be The Steelers’ Answer At Quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ The Pittsburgh Steelers@TomPelissero, @wyche89, and @OmarDRuiz discuss the 20-year vet and 4x MVP heading to the Steel City. pic.twitter.com/coHm0J6k9M — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 5, 2025

Frankly, Rodgers and the Steelers needed each other.

Rodgers drew little interest from quarterback-needy teams. The Steelers’ quarterback options were Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Will Howard.

Now, Rodgers has become QB1 for a new-look Steelers offense that features DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth. Pittsburgh recently traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers, 41, is not an MVP-caliber talent. However, his arm still looks strong, and his torn Achilles two seasons ago held up in 2024. Rodgers finished his 2024 campaign with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

However, Rodgers could not elevate the Jets to a winning season, as New York finished with a record of 5-12.

Speaking of New York, the Steelers will play the Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 season.