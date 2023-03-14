Amid all of the speculation regarding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future, we will get a chance to hear from the man himself on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Rodgers will appear on The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube on Wednesday at 1:00 PM EST.

Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited. 🗣🗣 TOMORROW AT 1PMEST pic.twitter.com/wIr9mhXz8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

Rodgers And McAfee Are Friends

It is not uncharacteristic for Rogers to be on McAfee’s show.

The two are friends, and Rogers has been a regular guest, typically on Mondays, during the NFL season.

Rodgers also previously told McAfee that NFL reporters like Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN do not really know him so giving McAfee the inside scoop makes sense.

Wouldn’t be surprised if Aaron Rodgers announces he’s coming to the #Jets on the Pat McAfee show. He blasted Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter on the show last month, hence why they’re in the dark. Would also allow AJ Hawk, a member of his inner circle, to break the news — Matthew Neschis (@MNeschis) March 14, 2023

Rogers Is Handling The 2023 Offseason On His Terms

The 37-year-old quarterback endeavored on a darkness retreat to create clarity about his life, both on and off the football field.

He has also reportedly talked with the New York Jets who sent representatives out to his California home to speak with him personally last week.

In addition, he reportedly gave the Jets a list of wide receivers he would like to play with.

One of those was his Packers teammate Allen Lazard, and the Jets signed him to a four-year deal on Tuesday, March 14.

All signs seem to point to Rodgers jetting off to New York and becoming the second legendary Packers quarterback to do so in 15 years, Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008.

Rodgers’ Appearance Could Mean The Trade Announcement Is Imminent

People have been waiting for the better part of two days expecting the Rodgers trade announcement to break.

It has not happened yet, but his appearance on McAfee’s show on Wednesday afternoon strongly implies that there could be an announcement on Wednesday morning if not sooner.

Though Rogers seems to be calling all the shots on this deal, it would be formally announced by the Packers and the Jets with the conditions of the trade detailed.

For those who have grown weary of waiting for this drama to play out, it looks as though the Rodgers speculation is about to end, one way or another, before 1:00 PM EST Wednesday afternoon.

