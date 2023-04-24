NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Has Been Traded To The New York Jets

Dan Girolamo
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a ball.

After weeks of speculation, Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet. The Green Bay Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The full trade compensation is as follows (via ESPN):

Jets receive:

  • QB Aaron Rodgers
  • 2023 1st-round pick (No. 15)
  • 2023 5th-round pick (No. 170)

Packers receive:

  • 2023 1st-round pick (No. 13)
  • 2023 2nd-round pick (No. 42)
  • 2023 6th round pick (No. 207)
  • Conditional 2024 2nd-round pick that becomes a 1st-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

It was only a matter of time before Rodgers was dealt to the Jets. On March 15, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and said if he plays in 2023, it would be for the New York Jets.

The two teams get the deal done ahead of this week’s NFL Draft, which begins on April 27 in Kansas City.

New York Jets Get Their Quarterback After Tumultuous 2022 Season

Inconsistent quarterback play plagued the New York Jets in 2022. The trio of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco combined to win seven games in 2022 as the Jets finished the season with a 7-10 record.

After the trade, Rodgers becomes arguably the best quarterback to play for the Jets. The four-time MVP winner will be a welcome addition to an offense that boasts a plethora of young talent, including wide receiver Garett Wilson, wide receiver Elijah Moore, and running back Breece Hall.

Quarterback Joe Namath said he would allow Rodgers to wear No. 12, the number he wore in Green Bay. However, Rodgers is expected to change his number and wear No. 8, the number he wore in college.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
