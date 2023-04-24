After weeks of speculation, Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet. The Green Bay Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets in exchange for multiple draft picks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Packers and #Jets have agreed to the mega-trade, sending 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the #Jets for major compensation. Finally! The deal includes a 2nd rounder this year, a 1st round pick swap this year, and a conditional 1st rounder in 2024. pic.twitter.com/QfOWggeAU6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Has Been Traded To The New York Jets

The full trade compensation is as follows (via ESPN):

Jets receive:

QB Aaron Rodgers

2023 1st-round pick (No. 15)

2023 5th-round pick (No. 170)

Packers receive:

2023 1st-round pick (No. 13)

2023 2nd-round pick (No. 42)

2023 6th round pick (No. 207)

Conditional 2024 2nd-round pick that becomes a 1st-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

It was only a matter of time before Rodgers was dealt to the Jets. On March 15, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and said if he plays in 2023, it would be for the New York Jets.

The two teams get the deal done ahead of this week’s NFL Draft, which begins on April 27 in Kansas City.

New York Jets Get Their Quarterback After Tumultuous 2022 Season

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Inconsistent quarterback play plagued the New York Jets in 2022. The trio of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco combined to win seven games in 2022 as the Jets finished the season with a 7-10 record.

After the trade, Rodgers becomes arguably the best quarterback to play for the Jets. The four-time MVP winner will be a welcome addition to an offense that boasts a plethora of young talent, including wide receiver Garett Wilson, wide receiver Elijah Moore, and running back Breece Hall.

Quarterback Joe Namath said he would allow Rodgers to wear No. 12, the number he wore in Green Bay. However, Rodgers is expected to change his number and wear No. 8, the number he wore in college.

NFL Betting Guides 2023