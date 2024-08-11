Boxing News and Rumors

Abdumalik Khalokov and Bakhodir Jalolov win Olympic boxing gold

Jeremy Freeborn
The final two men’s events in boxing concluded at the Olympic Games on Saturday with more Uzbekistan success as the nation won two more gold medals to help raise their number of boxing gold medals to five. In the men’s featherweight division, Abdumalik Khalokov placed first and in the men’s super heavyweight division Bakhodir Jalolov won gold.

Abdumalik Khalokov

Khalokov simply had a perfect Olympic Games as he won all four of his bouts by 5-0 scores. He beat Nebil Ibrahim of Sweden in the round of 16, Jose Quiles of Spain in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Charlie Senior of Australia in the semifinals, and silver medalist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan. Javier Ibanez of Bulgaria won the other bronze medal.

Khalokov built his impressive boxing resume with an Olympic gold medal. It included a world youth championship gold medal in Budapest in 2018, a Summer Youth Olympic gold medal in Buenos Aires in 2018, an Asian Games and Asian Championship gold medal in 2022, and World Championship gold medal in 2023 in Tashkent.

Bakhodir Jalolov

Jalolov won the Olympic gold medal as the number four seed in the superheavyweight division. He did not have to face a top three seeded boxer as they were all beaten in the first round. Joshua Edwards of the United States, the number one seed, was beaten 3-1 by Diego Lenzi of Italy. Delicious Orie of Great Britain, the number two seed, was beaten 3-2 by Davit Chaloyan of Armenia, and Mourad Kadi of Algeria, was beaten 4-1 by Djamili-Dini Aboudou Moindze of France.

Like Khalokov, Jalolov won all four his bouts by scores of 5-0. He beat Omar Shiha of Norway in the round of 16, Teremoana Junior of Australia in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Nelvie Tiafack of Germany in the semifinals, and silver medalist Ayoub Ghadfa of Spain. Aboudou Moindze won the other bronze medal.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
