The ACC has watched college football conferences shuffle all around them, but they just want to get back in the college football playoff

The Clemson Tigers bounced back from a brief hiatus to reclaim the 2022 ACC Championship, marking their 7th conference title in the last 8 seasons. They showcased dominance on both sides of the ball during a commanding victory over North Carolina in the championship game, capitalizing on 3 turnovers and facing little resistance from the Tar Heels’ defense. The Tigers’ freshman quarterback, Cade Klubnik, displayed promising potential despite limited playing time.

Does Clemson Repeat?

Although Clemson finished conference play with an undefeated record, they encountered two losses in out-of-conference matchups. This, unfortunately, led to the ACC falling short of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season and only the second time since the playoff’s inception in 2014.

The ACC is heading into its first season without divisions, setting the stage for a wide-open race. The Florida State Seminoles seemingly pose the biggest threat to the traditional powerhouse, Clemson Tigers. It’s a credit to Florida State’s abundance of returning production and coaching continuity and the emerging play of QB Jordan Travis. FSU has the highest expectations coming into 2023 since Jumbo Reiley was on the sidelines and they were legit national title contenders.

While Florida State appears strong, other teams are also aiming to shake things up in the conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels and Louisville Cardinals are among the contenders seeking to challenge the status quo. Clemson, on the other hand, hopes to build on last year’s achievements and even surpass in 2023 with another shot at a national title. The Miami Hurricanes are desperate to get back to relevancy in college football and believe they have a legitimate shot to play for an ACC title.

Clemson Tigers +150

Clemson enters the 2023 season with high hopes of getting back to national title contention and it starts on the defensive side of the ball. Despite losing two first-round defensive linemen, the Tigers boast a defense that returns 75% of its production from last season, a unit that ranked impressively in points per drive allowed, EPA per play, and PFF’s tackling grades. The addition of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at linebacker and the return of Xavier Thomas after an injury further solidify their defensive strength, and gives them the backbone of a team desperate to dominate as they did under former DC Will Venables, now the head coach at Oklahoma.

On the offensive front, Clemson faced some struggles during 2022 and it sparked Coach Dabo Swinney to make an external coaching hire, bringing in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley from TCU, a program known for its high-scoring performances. With Riley’s expertise, the Tigers aim to elevate their passing attack, led by second-year quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik showcased sparks of brilliance in the conference championship and bowl game but faced challenges under pressure and on longer passes downfield. With that said, I’m very high on Klubnik in 2023. He’s come into camp 11 pounds heavier than last year having put on a lot of muscle, and I think he may dominate the ACC. The offensive line, with four starters returning, should provide stability, and the presence of elite running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah adds depth and potency to the backfield.

However, Clemson currently lacks a dominant wide receiver like in previous years with players like Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins, and Mike Williams. While sophomore Antonio Williams returns as a top performer, his progression will be essential for Clemson’s aspirations of contending for a national championship.

Fortunately, the Tigers have a relatively favorable schedule in terms of opposing defenses, with two of their three toughest defensive opponents set to face them at home.

If Klubnik lives up to the expectations placed upon him, Clemson can undoubtedly contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff. As they look to return to national prominence, Clemson’s defense appears formidable, and the potential of their young quarterback adds excitement and hope for another successful season in 2023.

Florida State Seminoles +185

There is a buzz coming out of Tallahassee that we haven’t seen in quite some time and rightfully so. With returning key players like starting quarterback Jordan Travis, top receiver Johnny Wilson, star pass rusher Jared Verse, and the entire coaching staff, the Seminoles have a lot going for them. The ‘Noles are fresh off of a 10-win season which culminated in a victory at the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Seminoles have done everything to bolster their already strong roster with impressive additions. Ranked at No. 5, their transfer class, according to 247Sports, is a powerhouse. They’ve enhanced the offensive line, bringing in talents like Jeremiah Byers from UTEP. They also secured standout pass rusher Gilber Edmond from South Carolina and top transfer defensive back Ventrell Cypress from Virginia. From a roster talent perspective, the Seminoles have as much depth in the ACC as anyone.

But can FSU overcome Clemson, UNC, and Lousiville to claim their first ACC title since 2014? They haven’t had a roster built like this since 2014. Alongside Heisman-hopeful Jordan Travis, they welcome back 8 starters from an explosive offensive unit that ranked among the top 20 nationally in points and yards per game. While the offensive line saw the departure of 2 starters, Coach Mike Norvell’s additions, aside from Jeremiah Byers include, Casey Roddick, Bless Harris, Maurice Smith, and D’Mitri Emmanuel, who may make up the best O-line in the ACC.

While defensive depth may be a concern, the Seminoles have a pool of talent alongside impactful transfers. Returning star Jared Verse, who recorded 9 sacks last season, joins forces with Fabien Lovett, Patrick Payton, and transfer Braden Fiske on the defensive line. The linebacker unit, including Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune, and DJ Lundy, brings experience to the team. In the secondary, the loss of Jammie Robinson will be felt, but additions like Fentrell Cypress II from Virginia are expected to make a significant impact. This Seminoles’ defense could really surprise some and may be what gets them an ACC title.

For the first time in a long time, this is an actual championship roster in Tallahassee.

2023 ACC Sleeper

North Carolina +900

Drake Maye has all the tools to be the top QB selected in the 2024 NFL Draft: 🔹Insane arm talent (outstanding deep ball)

🔹Prototypical size

Drake Maye, a future first-round pick and possibly the first QB taken in the 2024 NFL draft, led the charts with the highest usage rate among quarterbacks last season. Yet, the Tar Heels are facing challenges due to the departure of their top four receivers, including the notable Josh Downs. But I think the biggest loss is that of offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who moved to the same position at Wisconsin. I’ve talked at length about how much I like Phil Longo and it remains to be seen just how much losing him will impact Drake Maye and this offense.

The defense may be a serious concern in Chapel Hill. The defensive front struggled, ranking dismally outside the top 100 in various key metrics. The defense as a whole finished 109th in defensive points per drive. Despite their vulnerabilities, most of their regular season losses were by slim margins, with North Carolina’s potent offense able to put points on the board even in their defeats.

One of the biggest concerns is how fast UNC dropped off last season offensively and overall. UNC’s scoring rate plummeted to an average of 20.25 points per game in their final four games, all of which ended in losses. This marked a staggering 38.3% decrease in scoring output. Following a big-time 36-34 road win at Wake Forest, they suffered their worst loss of the season, a 21-17 home loss at the hands of lowly Georgia Tech. They followed that up with another disappointing home loss on Senior day to instate rival in NC State, a double overtime 30-27 loss. Then they were blasted by Clemson in the ACC title game while only managing 10 points total and followed that up with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl. It was a disastrous finish. A combination of offensive line struggles, a shift towards a more run-heavy strategy, and Maye’s limited performance led to this brutal four-game finish.

But Drake Maye is for real, and as long as UNC has him, they’re a dangerous group. If they can figure it out on the defensive side of the ball, +900 is a nice-looking price on a future.

The Pick

Florida State Seminoles +185

When it comes down to it, I just love this Florida State roster and especially the leadership abilities of Jordan Travis. Don’t get me wrong, I think Cade Klubnik will be excellent, but I love this FSU team. Opening up on September 3rd in a primetime neutral field game against #7 LSU is perfect for this team. A win or a loss still preps them more than anyone else in their pre-conference schedule. Just 21 days later, they’ll be at Memorial Stadium against Clemson for what will be the biggest game of the year for them. Before that FSU showdown, Clemson opens with ACC foe Duke, then Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic. I’m not sure they’ll be battle-tested, and it makes me like FSU that much more I think the ‘Noles get their first ACC title since 2014.