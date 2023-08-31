College Football is getting ready to get back into the full swing of things. This year, ACC Football promises another season of electrifying matches, nail-biting finishes, and of course, a chance for fans and bettors alike to get in on the action from the very beginning. With the first week just around the corner, we dive deep into the matchups, the odds, and the best bets you should consider for Week 1.

Clemson and Florida State are expected to battle it out for the ACC Championship this year. However, teams like UNC, Louisville, and NC State will be determined they don’t have it all their own way. All these teams are in action this week, and will be hoping to set down their stall for the upcoming ACC season.

With FSU in a top-10 clash v LSU, Clemson in a Monday Night Football encounter with Duke, and UNC taking on their out-of-state rivals, South Carolina, Week 1 is sure to be a thriller. Let’s take a look at the betting odds, alongside our best bets and predictions for this week’s ACC-tion.

Week 1 ACC Football Schedule

Thursday, August 31, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location

Elon @ Wake Forest 7:00 PM ACCN Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC NC State @ UConn 7:30 PM CBSSN Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

Friday, September 1, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location Miami (OH) @ Miami 7:00 PM ACCN Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Louisville @ Georgia Tech 7:30 PM ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Saturday, September 2, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location Virginia @ #12 Tennessee 12:00 PM ABC Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Northern Illinois @ Boston College 12:00 PM ACCN Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA Wofford @ Pittsburgh 3:30 PM ACCN Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Colgate @ Syracuse 4:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY #21 North Carolina @ South Carolina 7:30 PM ABC Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech 8:00 PM ACCN Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Sunday, September 3, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location #5 LSU @ #8 Florida State 7:30 PM ABC Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Monday, September 4, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location #9 Clemson @ Duke 8:00 PM ESPN Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

ACC Football Week 1 Betting Odds, Lines, Spreads & Totals

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook NC State -14½ -112 Over 46½ -112 Connecticut +14½ -108 Under 46½ -108

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Louisville -7½ +100 Over 49 -110 Georgia Tech +7½ -120 Under 49 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Miami Florida -16½ -110 Over 45½ -112 Miami Ohio +16½ -110 Under 45½ -108

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook North Carolina -2½ -111 Over 64 -110 South Carolina +2½ -109 Under 64 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook LSU -2½ -112 Over 56 -105 Florida State +2½ -108 Under 56 -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Clemson -13½ -105 Over 55½ -108 Duke +13½ -115 Under 55½ -112

ACC Football Week 1 Best Bets, Picks, and Predictions

Best Bet 1: Clemson -13.5 vs. Duke @ -105

The upcoming matchup between Clemson and Duke promises to be riveting, but there’s more to the story than just another game on the ACC schedule. A potential stumbling block for some, but let’s delve a bit deeper. Clemson’s talent level compared to Duke presents a considerable gap, one that seems wide enough for Clemson to cover a spread of two touchdowns.

When Cade Klubnik stepped onto the field during the ACC Championship, the dynamics shifted considerably. Clemson, under his leadership, seemed rejuvenated and effortlessly put UNC to the sword.

If Klubnik can channel that energy and get the offense up and running early against Duke, we anticipate a sizable lead. Based on these factors, there’s good reason to believe the Tigers will cover the 13.5 spread if they don’t take a victory over the Blue Devils for granted.

Best Bet 2: UNC vs. South Carolina – Under 64 @ -110

Rule changes in college football can be a double-edged sword, and this year’s adjustment to the game clock is no exception. With the clock now running continuously and not pausing after the first down, the overall game pace will inevitably slow down.

The NCAA have put commercials over excitement for college fans, as we will lose plays for the sake of ads. But as long as they’re making money, eh?

Regardless, this change also brings a twist for bettors. On average, games will witness eight fewer plays, suggesting a trend towards lower-scoring matches. Granted, sportsbooks have likely taken this into account to some extent, but the set total for the UNC vs. South Carolina game seems a tad too high.

Both quarterbacks, Drake Maye and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, are known to take bold aerial routes. However, given the new rules, we’re backing the under 64, leveraging the clock to our advantage.

Best Bet 3: FSU +2.5 @ -108

Sunday night’s face-off between FSU and LSU could easily be the highlight of the weekend. FSU boasts some of the top returning starters in the nation, with names like QB Jordan Travis, RB Trey Benson, DE Jared Verse, and WR Johnny Wilson leading the charge.

On the other side, LSU isn’t trailing far behind in talent, featuring standouts like QB Jayden Daniels and LB Harold Perkins.

It’s worth noting that FSU managed a win in this matchup last year, and they are returning with a roster just as potent this season.

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown, and all signs point towards a neck-and-neck competition. With such a close game anticipated, FSU holding the line within a field goal seems like a solid bet.

