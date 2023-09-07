As the dust settles on an electrifying Week 1 of ACC football, attention now shifts to the tantalizing prospects of Week 2. With fans still reeling from the unexpected twists and turns, the stage is set for yet another football fiesta. Join us here, as we offer our best bets, picks and predictions for Week 2 of ACC football.
Week 1 was a tale of domination and surprise. Florida State dazzled with their stunning victory over LSU, announcing their intentions loud and clear. Meanwhile, UNC’s formidable defensive line was a force to be reckoned with, taking down South Carolina’s QB Spencer Rattler with an impressive nine sacks.
The big surprise came at Duke, where the Blue Devils handily beat the Clemson Tigers, all but destroying their season before it even started.
As these teams enjoy a slight respite in Week 2, with FSU facing Southern Miss, Clemson at home to Charelston, Duke hosting Lafayette, and UNC clashing with Appalachian State, the betting landscape looks intriguing. One of the most anticipated fixtures is undoubtedly #10 Notre Dame’s trip to NC State, and we have thoughts on that one. So read on for our betting picks and predictions for ACC football in Week 2.
Week 2 ACC Football Schedule
Thursday, September 7, 2023
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|Location
|Murray State @ Louisville
|7:30 PM
|ACCN
|Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
Saturday, September 9, 2023
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|Location
|Vanderbilt @ Wake Forest
|11:00 AM
|ACCN
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC
|Notre Dame @ NC State
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
|Purdue @ Virginia Tech
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA
|Holy Cross @ Boston College
|12:00 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA), Chestnut Hill, MA
|James Madison @ Virginia
|12:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA
|South Carolina State @ Georgia Tech
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|Charleston Southern @ Clemson
|2:15 PM
|ACCN
|Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), Clemson, SC
|Texas A&M @ Miami
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|Western Michigan @ Syracuse
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
|Appalachian State @ North Carolina
|5:15 PM
|ACCN
|Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
|Lafayette @ Duke
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
|Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh
|6:30 PM
|CW NETWORK
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
|Southern Miss @ Florida State
|8:30 PM
|ACCN
|Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
Week 2 ACC Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Vanderbilt
|+10
|-110
|Over 55½
|-110
|Wake Forest
|-10
|-110
|Under 55½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Notre Dame
|-7½
|-105
|Over 51
|-115
|NC State
|+7½
|-115
|Under 51
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|James Madison
|-6
|-110
|Over 40½
|-110
|Virginia
|+6
|-110
|Under 40½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Purdue
|+3
|-114
|Over 46
|-110
|Virginia Tech
|-3
|-106
|Under 46
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Western Michigan
|+23½
|-110
|Over 57
|-110
|Syracuse
|-23½
|-110
|Under 57
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Texas A&M
|-4½
|-110
|Over 51
|-110
|Miami Florida
|+4½
|-110
|Under 51
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Appalachian State
|+19
|-110
|Over 58
|-115
|North Carolina
|-19
|-110
|Under 58
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Cincinnati
|+7
|-105
|Over 45½
|-110
|Pittsburgh
|-7
|-115
|Under 45½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Southern Miss
|+31
|-113
|Over 53
|-110
|Florida State
|-31
|-107
|Under 53
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
ACC Week 2 Best Bets & Predictions
Current Season Record: 2-1-0
Current Season P/L: +$95.00
*P/L based on bets to win $100 for odds of -101 or lower and $100 stake on +100 or higher
ACC Football Best Bet #1: North Carolina -19 vs. Appalachian State @ -110 with BetOnline
UNC will be feeling good after the Week 1 domination against South Carolina. The Tar Heels registered NINE sacks against Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks.
There’s no telling exactly how much of that was down to a bad offensive line and good defensive line, but it is probably a bit of both. If the Heels get out to an early lead again in this one, it means trouble for App State QB Ryan Burger.
ACC Player of the Week, Kaimon Rucker is a monster, and setting him loose on this O-Line is a recipe for success for UNC.
On the offensive end, good luck to any defense trying to stop Drake Maye. We rate him as a top-two QB in college football, possibly only surpassed by Caleb Williams.
We are expecting big things from UNC this year, and a big win here will go a long way to building a foundation for the season. UNC wins big; lock it in.
ACC Football Best Bet #2 – Notre Dame -7.5 vs. NC State @ -105 with BetOnline
We go back to the favorite well for our second best bet of the week in the ACC. This time we are taking Notre Dame -7.5 at North Carolina State.
Notre Dame finally has a quarterback that can play in Sam Hartman, and they are going to be keen not to let this season slip away without fighting for a place in the College Football Playoff.
Through two games, Hartman has completed over 80% of his passes and has six touchdowns to zero picks.
But it’s not only on the offensive side of the ball where Notre Dame are excelling. Their defense is a huge part of the reason they are top-10 in college football. They have yet to allow a touchdown through two games, and NC State are going to have to find a way to breach this excellent D.
Notre Dame to cruise home by double digits.
ACC Football Best #3 – Virginia Tech -3 vs. Purdue @ -106 with BetOnline
A trio of favorites for the ACC this week. What could go wrong?
This one comes down to matchups, and we like the Hokies everywhere. Their defensive line should have too much for Purdue, and cause issues all day for the Boilermakers as they try to move the ball.
Their defensive backs also matchup well against the Purdue wideouts. Simply put, we have no idea where the Purdue scores and yards are coming from.
On the other side of the ball, the Hokies wide receivers should be too good for the Boilermakers. With the matchup in the trenches there about even, we expect the Hokies to keep Purdue scoring to a minimum and put up more than enough to cover this spread.
