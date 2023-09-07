As the dust settles on an electrifying Week 1 of ACC football, attention now shifts to the tantalizing prospects of Week 2. With fans still reeling from the unexpected twists and turns, the stage is set for yet another football fiesta. Join us here, as we offer our best bets, picks and predictions for Week 2 of ACC football.

Week 1 was a tale of domination and surprise. Florida State dazzled with their stunning victory over LSU, announcing their intentions loud and clear. Meanwhile, UNC’s formidable defensive line was a force to be reckoned with, taking down South Carolina’s QB Spencer Rattler with an impressive nine sacks.

The big surprise came at Duke, where the Blue Devils handily beat the Clemson Tigers, all but destroying their season before it even started.

As these teams enjoy a slight respite in Week 2, with FSU facing Southern Miss, Clemson at home to Charelston, Duke hosting Lafayette, and UNC clashing with Appalachian State, the betting landscape looks intriguing. One of the most anticipated fixtures is undoubtedly #10 Notre Dame’s trip to NC State, and we have thoughts on that one. So read on for our betting picks and predictions for ACC football in Week 2.

Week 2 ACC Football Schedule

Thursday, September 7, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location Murray State @ Louisville 7:30 PM ACCN Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Saturday, September 9, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location Vanderbilt @ Wake Forest 11:00 AM ACCN Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC Notre Dame @ NC State 12:00 PM ABC Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC Purdue @ Virginia Tech 12:00 PM ESPN2 Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA Holy Cross @ Boston College 12:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA), Chestnut Hill, MA James Madison @ Virginia 12:00 PM ESPNU Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA South Carolina State @ Georgia Tech 1:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA Charleston Southern @ Clemson 2:15 PM ACCN Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), Clemson, SC Texas A&M @ Miami 3:30 PM ABC Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Western Michigan @ Syracuse 3:30 PM ESPN+ ACCNX JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY Appalachian State @ North Carolina 5:15 PM ACCN Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Lafayette @ Duke 6:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh 6:30 PM CW NETWORK Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Southern Miss @ Florida State 8:30 PM ACCN Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Week 2 ACC Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Vanderbilt +10 -110 Over 55½ -110 Wake Forest -10 -110 Under 55½ -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Notre Dame -7½ -105 Over 51 -115 NC State +7½ -115 Under 51 -105

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook James Madison -6 -110 Over 40½ -110 Virginia +6 -110 Under 40½ -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Purdue +3 -114 Over 46 -110 Virginia Tech -3 -106 Under 46 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Western Michigan +23½ -110 Over 57 -110 Syracuse -23½ -110 Under 57 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Texas A&M -4½ -110 Over 51 -110 Miami Florida +4½ -110 Under 51 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Appalachian State +19 -110 Over 58 -115 North Carolina -19 -110 Under 58 -105

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Cincinnati +7 -105 Over 45½ -110 Pittsburgh -7 -115 Under 45½ -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Southern Miss +31 -113 Over 53 -110 Florida State -31 -107 Under 53 -110

ACC Week 2 Best Bets & Predictions

Current Season Record: 2-1-0

Current Season P/L: +$95.00

*P/L based on bets to win $100 for odds of -101 or lower and $100 stake on +100 or higher

UNC will be feeling good after the Week 1 domination against South Carolina. The Tar Heels registered NINE sacks against Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks.

There’s no telling exactly how much of that was down to a bad offensive line and good defensive line, but it is probably a bit of both. If the Heels get out to an early lead again in this one, it means trouble for App State QB Ryan Burger.

ACC Player of the Week, Kaimon Rucker is a monster, and setting him loose on this O-Line is a recipe for success for UNC.

On the offensive end, good luck to any defense trying to stop Drake Maye. We rate him as a top-two QB in college football, possibly only surpassed by Caleb Williams.

We are expecting big things from UNC this year, and a big win here will go a long way to building a foundation for the season. UNC wins big; lock it in.

We go back to the favorite well for our second best bet of the week in the ACC. This time we are taking Notre Dame -7.5 at North Carolina State.

Notre Dame finally has a quarterback that can play in Sam Hartman, and they are going to be keen not to let this season slip away without fighting for a place in the College Football Playoff.

Through two games, Hartman has completed over 80% of his passes and has six touchdowns to zero picks.

But it’s not only on the offensive side of the ball where Notre Dame are excelling. Their defense is a huge part of the reason they are top-10 in college football. They have yet to allow a touchdown through two games, and NC State are going to have to find a way to breach this excellent D.

Notre Dame to cruise home by double digits.

A trio of favorites for the ACC this week. What could go wrong?

This one comes down to matchups, and we like the Hokies everywhere. Their defensive line should have too much for Purdue, and cause issues all day for the Boilermakers as they try to move the ball.

Their defensive backs also matchup well against the Purdue wideouts. Simply put, we have no idea where the Purdue scores and yards are coming from.

On the other side of the ball, the Hokies wide receivers should be too good for the Boilermakers. With the matchup in the trenches there about even, we expect the Hokies to keep Purdue scoring to a minimum and put up more than enough to cover this spread.

