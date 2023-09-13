Week 3 of the ACC football season looms large, and with it comes a cascade of potential betting opportunities. As teams jostle for superiority, seasoned punters and enthusiastic fans alike are seeking the best bets, while also trying to forecast the unpredictable twists and turns of college football. Let’s dive right in and explore the odds, predictions, and our best bets for ACC’s third week of action.
The highlight of Week 2 for the ACC was Miami taking down the 23rd ranked Texas A&M Aggies as underdogs. There are sure to be more thrills, spills, and upsets ahead as ACC football now heads into Week 3. Join us as we take a look at the odds, and make our predictions and best bets for Week 3 of ACC football.
Best Betting Sites for College Football in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Week 3 ACC Football Schedule
Thursday, September 14
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|Bethune-Cookman @ 22 Miami
|7:30 PM
|ACCN
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Friday, September 15
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|Virginia @ Maryland
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
Saturday, September 16
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|3 Florida State @ Boston College
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
|Louisville @ Indiana
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|Wake Forest @ Old Dominion
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA
|VMI @ NC State
|2:00 PM
|CW NETWORK
|Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
|Minnesota @ 20 North Carolina
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
|Northwestern @ 21 Duke
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
|Virginia Tech @ Rutgers
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
|Georgia Tech @ 17 Ole Miss
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|Syracuse @ Purdue
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
|Pittsburgh @ West Virginia
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
|Florida Atlantic @ Clemson
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
Week 3 ACC Football Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads
Friday, September 15
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Virginia
|+14.5
|-110
|Over 48
|-110
|Maryland
|-14.5
|-110
|Under 48
|-110
Saturday, September 16
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Florida State (3)
|-26.5
|-110
|Over 48
|-110
|Boston College
|+26.5
|-110
|Under 48
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Louisville
|-10
|-110
|Over 52.5
|-110
|Indiana
|+10
|-110
|Under 52.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Wake Forest
|-14
|-113
|Over 61
|-115
|Old Dominion
|+14
|-107
|Under 61
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Minnesota
|+7.5
|-110
|Over 50
|-110
|North Carolina (20)
|-7.5
|-110
|Under 50
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Northwestern
|+19
|-110
|Over 48.5
|-110
|Duke (21)
|-19
|-110
|Under 48.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Virginia Tech
|+6.5
|-103
|Over 39.5
|-110
|Rutgers
|-6.5
|-117
|Under 39.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Georgia Tech
|+18
|-110
|Over 63
|-110
|Ole Miss (17)
|-18
|-110
|Under 63
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Syracuse
|-2.5
|-110
|Over 57.5
|-110
|Purdue
|+2.5
|-110
|Under 57.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Pittsburgh
|PK
|-105
|Over 49
|-110
|West Virginia
|PK
|-115
|Under 49
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|FAU
|+24.5
|-110
|Over 51.5
|-115
|Clemson
|-24.5
|-110
|Under 51.5
|-105
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
ACC Week 3 Best Bets & Predictions
Current Season Record: 3-3-0
Current Season P/L: -$21.00
*P/L based on bets to win $100 for odds of -101 or lower and $100 stake on +100 or higher
ACC Football Best Bet #1: Maryland -14.5 vs. Virginia @ -110 with BetOnline
This UVA team may be one of the worst to trot itself onto Scott Stadium in a long time. Thankfully, the home fans won’t have to see them play again this week, as they venture on the road to Maryland.
The Cavaliers’ defense is likely among the worst units in FBS football and Maryland has the tools to capitalize on it.
With Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, and Roman Hemby at running back, Virginia could be in for a tough night on Friday, coming off the back of a loss to James Madison.
This is one where we don’t overthink it and back the favorites to smash. Maryland by a billion.
ACC Football Best Bet #2: Boston College +26.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
We have a couple of chances to win this bet. Hurricane Lee is forecast to be somewhere in the region on Saturday. We are a few days out so we are not exactly sure how this will play out just yet.
If we get bad weather here, this could nullify the huge edge FSU has at QB with one of the favorites for the Heisman, Jordan Travis.
Even if the weather doesn’t hit, BC has a good defensive line and a couple of good linebackers who could help keep the Seminoles’ scoring to a minimum.
This should be a little bit closer than the 26.5-point spread suggests, and we are rolling with the Eagles.
ACC Football Best Bet #2: North Carolina -7.5 vs. Minnesota @ -110 with BetOnline
Drake Maye and this UNC offense can put up points in a hurry. They have put up 31 and 40 in their first two games, despite the latter going to overtime.
UNC’s issue has been they can’t stop anybody on defense. But this Minnesota offense is hardly setting the world on fire on that side of the ball.
They managed a paltry 13 when barely beating Nebraska, who then had Colorado dunk 36 on them. They also underperformed against Eastern Michigan where their team total was around 34, and they managed to put just 25 on the board, and two of those came from a safety.
UNC showed that they can pressure the QB when they sacked Spencer Rattler nine times in the opener. The question of whether the real UNC is the one that destroyed the Gamecocks or scraped by App State is yet to be answered. Even if it’s somewhere in between, it will be enough to beat this poor Gophers team by double digits.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.