Week 3 of the ACC football season looms large, and with it comes a cascade of potential betting opportunities. As teams jostle for superiority, seasoned punters and enthusiastic fans alike are seeking the best bets, while also trying to forecast the unpredictable twists and turns of college football. Let’s dive right in and explore the odds, predictions, and our best bets for ACC’s third week of action.

The highlight of Week 2 for the ACC was Miami taking down the 23rd ranked Texas A&M Aggies as underdogs. There are sure to be more thrills, spills, and upsets ahead as ACC football now heads into Week 3. Join us as we take a look at the odds, and make our predictions and best bets for Week 3 of ACC football.

Best Betting Sites for College Football in 2023

Week 3 ACC Football Schedule

Thursday, September 14

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION Bethune-Cookman @ 22 Miami 7:30 PM ACCN Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Friday, September 15

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION Virginia @ Maryland 7:00 PM FS1 SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

Saturday, September 16

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION 3 Florida State @ Boston College 12:00 PM ABC Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA Louisville @ Indiana 12:00 PM BTN Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Wake Forest @ Old Dominion 12:00 PM ESPN2 S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA VMI @ NC State 2:00 PM CW NETWORK Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC Minnesota @ 20 North Carolina 3:30 PM ESPN Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Northwestern @ 21 Duke 3:30 PM ACCN Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC Virginia Tech @ Rutgers 3:30 PM BTN SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ Georgia Tech @ 17 Ole Miss 7:30 PM SECN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Syracuse @ Purdue 7:30 PM NBC Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN Pittsburgh @ West Virginia 7:30 PM ABC Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV Florida Atlantic @ Clemson 8:00 PM ACCN Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Week 3 ACC Football Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads

Friday, September 15

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Virginia +14.5 -110 Over 48 -110 Maryland -14.5 -110 Under 48 -110

Saturday, September 16

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Florida State (3) -26.5 -110 Over 48 -110 Boston College +26.5 -110 Under 48 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Louisville -10 -110 Over 52.5 -110 Indiana +10 -110 Under 52.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Wake Forest -14 -113 Over 61 -115 Old Dominion +14 -107 Under 61 -105

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Minnesota +7.5 -110 Over 50 -110 North Carolina (20) -7.5 -110 Under 50 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Northwestern +19 -110 Over 48.5 -110 Duke (21) -19 -110 Under 48.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Virginia Tech +6.5 -103 Over 39.5 -110 Rutgers -6.5 -117 Under 39.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Georgia Tech +18 -110 Over 63 -110 Ole Miss (17) -18 -110 Under 63 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Syracuse -2.5 -110 Over 57.5 -110 Purdue +2.5 -110 Under 57.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Pittsburgh PK -105 Over 49 -110 West Virginia PK -115 Under 49 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook FAU +24.5 -110 Over 51.5 -115 Clemson -24.5 -110 Under 51.5 -105

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

ACC Week 3 Best Bets & Predictions

Current Season Record: 3-3-0

Current Season P/L: -$21.00

*P/L based on bets to win $100 for odds of -101 or lower and $100 stake on +100 or higher

This UVA team may be one of the worst to trot itself onto Scott Stadium in a long time. Thankfully, the home fans won’t have to see them play again this week, as they venture on the road to Maryland.

The Cavaliers’ defense is likely among the worst units in FBS football and Maryland has the tools to capitalize on it.

With Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, and Roman Hemby at running back, Virginia could be in for a tough night on Friday, coming off the back of a loss to James Madison.

This is one where we don’t overthink it and back the favorites to smash. Maryland by a billion.

ACC Football Best Bet #2: Boston College +26.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

We have a couple of chances to win this bet. Hurricane Lee is forecast to be somewhere in the region on Saturday. We are a few days out so we are not exactly sure how this will play out just yet.

If we get bad weather here, this could nullify the huge edge FSU has at QB with one of the favorites for the Heisman, Jordan Travis.

Even if the weather doesn’t hit, BC has a good defensive line and a couple of good linebackers who could help keep the Seminoles’ scoring to a minimum.

This should be a little bit closer than the 26.5-point spread suggests, and we are rolling with the Eagles.

Drake Maye and this UNC offense can put up points in a hurry. They have put up 31 and 40 in their first two games, despite the latter going to overtime.

UNC’s issue has been they can’t stop anybody on defense. But this Minnesota offense is hardly setting the world on fire on that side of the ball.

They managed a paltry 13 when barely beating Nebraska, who then had Colorado dunk 36 on them. They also underperformed against Eastern Michigan where their team total was around 34, and they managed to put just 25 on the board, and two of those came from a safety.

UNC showed that they can pressure the QB when they sacked Spencer Rattler nine times in the opener. The question of whether the real UNC is the one that destroyed the Gamecocks or scraped by App State is yet to be answered. Even if it’s somewhere in between, it will be enough to beat this poor Gophers team by double digits.

College Football Betting Guides 2023