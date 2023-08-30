The much-anticipated return of ACC football is upon us, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The Week 1 schedule promises thrilling matches, with betting lines already generating discussions among punters. As we draw closer to kick-off, we provide an overview of the matchups, along with the betting odds including spreads and lines, and where to watch the action.

Every year, the ACC football season kicks off with fireworks and fanfare, with matchups drawing both casual viewers and die-hard fans. The first week promises a mix of potentially one-sided affairs and close, nail-biting games. Whether you’re tuning in for the sport or have a stake in the betting lines, there’s no shortage of excitement. Let’s dive in and take a look at the Week 1 ACC schedule which includes an early top-1o clash.

ACC Football Week 1 Schedule

The ACC is poised to kick off another thrilling season of college football, with several matchups worth keeping an eye on.

Arguably, the most anticipated game in the opening week of ACC play is the top-10 faceoff between Florida State and LSU. Last season, Florida State managed to snag a win against the Tigers in week one, setting a precedent for the remainder of their campaign. This matchup will be crucial for both teams as they aim to set the tone for their respective seasons.

Adding to the excitement, reigning ACC champions, Clemson, are set to go head-to-head with Duke. The Clemson Tigers have consistently been a powerhouse in college football, but Duke, could be a banana skin and the Tigers need to tread carefully.

While these two games are bound to steal the limelight, it would be unwise to overlook the other encounters. Teams like Miami, Virginia, and North Carolina are also looking to make a statement in their opening games, setting the stage for what promises to be another exhilarating season of ACC football.

Below is the full schedule of games featuring ACC teams in Week 1.

Thursday, August 31, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location

Elon @ Wake Forest 7:00 PM ACCN Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC NC State @ UConn 7:30 PM CBSSN Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

Friday, September 1, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location Miami (OH) @ Miami 7:00 PM ACCN Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Louisville @ Georgia Tech 7:30 PM ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Saturday, September 2, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location Virginia @ #12 Tennessee 12:00 PM ABC Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Northern Illinois @ Boston College 12:00 PM ACCN Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA Wofford @ Pittsburgh 3:30 PM ACCN Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Colgate @ Syracuse 4:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY #21 North Carolina @ South Carolina 7:30 PM ABC Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech 8:00 PM ACCN Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Sunday, September 3, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location #5 LSU @ #8 Florida State 7:30 PM ABC Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Monday, September 4, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location #9 Clemson @ Duke 8:00 PM ESPN Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Week 1 ACC Football Betting Odds, Lines, Spreads & Totals

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook NC State -14½ -112 Over 46½ -112 Connecticut +14½ -108 Under 46½ -108

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Louisville -7½ +100 Over 49 -110 Georgia Tech +7½ -120 Under 49 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Miami Florida -16½ -110 Over 45½ -112 Miami Ohio +16½ -110 Under 45½ -108

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook North Carolina -2½ -111 Over 64 -110 South Carolina +2½ -109 Under 64 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook LSU -2½ -112 Over 56 -105 Florida State +2½ -108 Under 56 -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Clemson -13½ -105 Over 55½ -108 Duke +13½ -115 Under 55½ -112

The biggest betting games for the weekend are likely to be LSU vs. FSU and Clemson vs. Duke.

They have Sunday and Monday nights to themselves, so the eyes of the country will be focused on them.

Florida State are going into the game against LSU in Orlando as 2.5-point underdogs. But that is sure to be a closely fought contest.

On Monday night, Clemson are almost two touchdown favorites against Duke and Cade Klubnik, who put UNC to the sword in the ACC Championship game last year will start as QB. It’s an intriguing betting contest, and a fascinating way to end Week 1 of ACC football.

Odds to Win 2023 ACC Conference Championship

With Cade Klubnik taking the reins as the starting quarterback for Clemson, the team is the favorite (+105), with a probability of approximately 48.8% to clinch the ACC Championship once more.

Hot on their heels are Florida State, powered by QB Jordan Travis, placed at +175.

The Tar Heels, led by QB Drake Maye, are the third favorites, with odds of +1000. After losing out to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game last season, the Heels will be hungry for success. Maye is likely the best signal caller in the conference and this UNC team could be the value, especially if they can overcome South Carolina in the opener on Saturday.

Given the talent under center in the ACC, fans can at least sleep safe in the knowledge that they won’t be short of thrills in the 2023 season.

