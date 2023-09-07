The roar of the crowds, the thrill of the touchdowns, and the drama of last-minute field goals; it’s all back as ACC football rolls into Week 2. Fresh off an exhilarating Week 1 that had fans at the edge of their seats, teams are geared up for another round of captivating matchups that promise action, suspense, and of course, unexpected twists. Let’s take a look at the Week 2 ACC football schedule, odds, spreads and betting lines.
Florida State is riding high on euphoria after their massive Week 1 victory over LSU in a thrilling top-ten clash on Sunday night. Their domination was evident, but they aren’t the only ones strutting into Week 2 with their heads held high.
UNC’s defensive line was nothing short of a juggernaut against South Carolina, with their relentless pressure leading to nine sacks against QB Spencer Rattler. However, both teams can expect a slight breather in Week 2: Florida State welcomes Southern Miss to Tallahassee, while the Mountaineers of Appalachian State will journey to Chapel Hill.
ACC FOOTBALL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
A feast of football awaits ACC fans this week. The action kicks off with Murray State taking on Louisville and culminates with intriguing matchups over the weekend. But the games that have everyone buzzing? Look no further than #10 Notre Dame’s travel to NC State. Former ACC QB Sam Hartman, who once dazzled for Wake Forest, will be on familiar turf as he leads the Irish, aiming for a pristine 3-0 record.
In another clash that’s set to raise temperatures, the #23 Texas A&M will lock horns with the Miami Hurricanes, a side many believe is grossly underrated and itching to make a statement.
Thursday, September 7, 2023
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|Location
|Murray State @ Louisville
|7:30 PM
|ACCN
|Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
Saturday, September 9, 2023
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|Location
|Vanderbilt @ Wake Forest
|11:00 AM
|ACCN
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC
|Notre Dame @ NC State
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
|Purdue @ Virginia Tech
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA
|Holy Cross @ Boston College
|12:00 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA), Chestnut Hill, MA
|James Madison @ Virginia
|12:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA
|South Carolina State @ Georgia Tech
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|Charleston Southern @ Clemson
|2:15 PM
|ACCN
|Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), Clemson, SC
|Texas A&M @ Miami
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|Western Michigan @ Syracuse
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
|Appalachian State @ North Carolina
|5:15 PM
|ACCN
|Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
|Lafayette @ Duke
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+ ACCNX
|Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
|Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh
|6:30 PM
|CW NETWORK
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
|Southern Miss @ Florida State
|8:30 PM
|ACCN
|Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
ACC FOOTBALL WEEK 2 BETTING ODDS, LINES & SPREADS
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Vanderbilt
|+10
|-110
|Over 55½
|-110
|Wake Forest
|-10
|-110
|Under 55½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Notre Dame
|-7½
|-105
|Over 51
|-115
|NC State
|+7½
|-115
|Under 51
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|James Madison
|-6
|-110
|Over 40½
|-110
|Virginia
|+6
|-110
|Under 40½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Purdue
|+3
|-114
|Over 46
|-110
|Virginia Tech
|-3
|-106
|Under 46
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Western Michigan
|+23½
|-110
|Over 57
|-110
|Syracuse
|-23½
|-110
|Under 57
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Texas A&M
|-4½
|-110
|Over 51
|-110
|Miami Florida
|+4½
|-110
|Under 51
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Appalachian State
|+19
|-110
|Over 58
|-115
|North Carolina
|-19
|-110
|Under 58
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Cincinnati
|+7
|-105
|Over 45½
|-110
|Pittsburgh
|-7
|-115
|Under 45½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Southern Miss
|+31
|-113
|Over 53
|-110
|Florida State
|-31
|-107
|Under 53
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
For those with a keen eye on the betting lines, this week offers intriguing opportunities. The Purdue-Virginia Tech clash promises to be a nail-biter, with the Hokies being slight 3-point favorites. It’s a matchup that showcases just how competitive and unpredictable the ACC can be.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Seminoles of FSU are the resounding favorites of the week, as they sit as whopping 31-point favorites against Southern Miss.
For fans looking for a scoreboard frenzy, Chapel Hill is the place to be. The over/under there is a hefty 58 points, hinting at a potential shootout between the Tar Heels and Mountaineers.
