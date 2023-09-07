College Football

ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

David Evans
drake maye 5

The roar of the crowds, the thrill of the touchdowns, and the drama of last-minute field goals; it’s all back as ACC football rolls into Week 2. Fresh off an exhilarating Week 1 that had fans at the edge of their seats, teams are geared up for another round of captivating matchups that promise action, suspense, and of course, unexpected twists. Let’s take a look at the Week 2 ACC football schedule, odds, spreads and betting lines.

Florida State is riding high on euphoria after their massive Week 1 victory over LSU in a thrilling top-ten clash on Sunday night. Their domination was evident, but they aren’t the only ones strutting into Week 2 with their heads held high.

UNC’s defensive line was nothing short of a juggernaut against South Carolina, with their relentless pressure leading to nine sacks against QB Spencer Rattler. However, both teams can expect a slight breather in Week 2: Florida State welcomes Southern Miss to Tallahassee, while the Mountaineers of Appalachian State will journey to Chapel Hill.

ACC FOOTBALL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

A feast of football awaits ACC fans this week. The action kicks off with Murray State taking on Louisville and culminates with intriguing matchups over the weekend. But the games that have everyone buzzing? Look no further than #10 Notre Dame’s travel to NC State. Former ACC QB Sam Hartman, who once dazzled for Wake Forest, will be on familiar turf as he leads the Irish, aiming for a pristine 3-0 record.

In another clash that’s set to raise temperatures, the #23 Texas A&M will lock horns with the Miami Hurricanes, a side many believe is grossly underrated and itching to make a statement.

Thursday, September 7, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location
Murray State @ Louisville 7:30 PM ACCN Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Saturday, September 9, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location
Vanderbilt @ Wake Forest 11:00 AM ACCN Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC
Notre Dame @ NC State 12:00 PM ABC Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
Purdue @ Virginia Tech 12:00 PM ESPN2 Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA
Holy Cross @ Boston College 12:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA), Chestnut Hill, MA
James Madison @ Virginia 12:00 PM ESPNU Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA
South Carolina State @ Georgia Tech 1:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Charleston Southern @ Clemson 2:15 PM ACCN Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), Clemson, SC
Texas A&M @ Miami 3:30 PM ABC Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Western Michigan @ Syracuse 3:30 PM ESPN+ ACCNX JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
Appalachian State @ North Carolina 5:15 PM ACCN Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
Lafayette @ Duke 6:00 PM ESPN+ ACCNX Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh 6:30 PM CW NETWORK Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Southern Miss @ Florida State 8:30 PM ACCN Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

ACC FOOTBALL WEEK 2 BETTING ODDS, LINES & SPREADS

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Vanderbilt +10 -110 Over 55½ -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Wake Forest -10 -110 Under 55½ -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Notre Dame -7½ -105 Over 51 -115 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
NC State +7½ -115 Under 51 -105 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
James Madison -6 -110 Over 40½ -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Virginia +6 -110 Under 40½ -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Purdue +3 -114 Over 46 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Virginia Tech -3 -106 Under 46 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Western Michigan +23½ -110 Over 57 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Syracuse -23½ -110 Under 57 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Texas A&M -4½ -110 Over 51 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Miami Florida +4½ -110 Under 51 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Appalachian State +19 -110 Over 58 -115 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
North Carolina -19 -110 Under 58 -105 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Cincinnati +7 -105 Over 45½ -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Pittsburgh -7 -115 Under 45½ -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Southern Miss +31 -113 Over 53 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Florida State -31 -107 Under 53 -110 ACC Football Schedule, Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

For those with a keen eye on the betting lines, this week offers intriguing opportunities. The Purdue-Virginia Tech clash promises to be a nail-biter, with the Hokies being slight 3-point favorites. It’s a matchup that showcases just how competitive and unpredictable the ACC can be.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Seminoles of FSU are the resounding favorites of the week, as they sit as whopping 31-point favorites against Southern Miss.

For fans looking for a scoreboard frenzy, Chapel Hill is the place to be. The over/under there is a hefty 58 points, hinting at a potential shootout between the Tar Heels and Mountaineers.

