With another week of college football in the books, we are now moving onto Week 3. We know, time flies when you’re having fun, and several ACC teams are doing exactly that over the first couple of weeks of the new season. But can the likes of Duke and Florida State keep their excellent start up? Let’s take a look at who they face this week, along with the rest of the conference, as we look at the Week 3 ACC schedule, and betting lines.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is buzzing with activity, especially with its four top 25 teams setting their sights on maintaining or enhancing their current positions. While the spotlight will undoubtedly be on these high-ranking teams, there are other fixtures that promise equal excitement. Here’s what the ACC football schedule for Week 3 looks like.

ACC Football Week 3 Schedule

  • #22 Miami finds some relaxation following their impressive win against Texas A&M. They’re set to go against Bethune Cookman this Thursday evening.
  • #3 Florida State’s journey to Boston College might have them battling not just the opposition but possibly the elements too, thanks to Hurricane Lee brewing in the Atlantic.
  • After a nail-biting victory against App State in overtime, #20 UNC is gearing up to host Minnesota.
  • #21 Duke, still riding high after their week one rout of Clemson, is preparing to welcome Northwestern to their turf.
  • And speaking of Clemson, they’ll be squaring off against Florida Atlantic this week, looking to grind their way back into CFP contention.

Thursday, September 14

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION
Bethune-Cookman  @  22 Miami 7:30 PM ACCN Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Friday, September 15

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION
Virginia  @  Maryland 7:00 PM FS1 SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

Saturday, September 16

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION
3 Florida State  @  Boston College 12:00 PM ABC Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
Louisville  @  Indiana 12:00 PM BTN Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Wake Forest  @  Old Dominion 12:00 PM ESPN2 S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA
VMI  @  NC State 2:00 PM CW NETWORK Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
Minnesota  @  20 North Carolina 3:30 PM ESPN Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
Northwestern  @  21 Duke 3:30 PM ACCN Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
Virginia Tech  @  Rutgers 3:30 PM BTN SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Georgia Tech  @  17 Ole Miss 7:30 PM SECN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
Syracuse  @  Purdue 7:30 PM NBC Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
Pittsburgh  @  West Virginia 7:30 PM ABC Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
Florida Atlantic  @  Clemson 8:00 PM ACCN Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

ACC Football Week 3 Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads

  • Florida State (3) vs. Boston College: The Seminoles are favored with a -26.5 spread. It’s clear that bettors expect FSU to dominate.
  • North Carolina (20) vs. Minnesota: The Tar Heels are given a 7.5 point edge, but with a 50 over/under, it’s anticipated to be a relatively close game.
  • Duke (21) vs. Northwestern: Duke’s early-season form means they’re favored by 19 against Northwestern.
  • Clemson vs. FAU: Clemson is heavily favored with a -24.5 spread, despite their early season hiccups.
  • Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: This game promises to be a tight affair with a pick’em line, indicating that the sportsbooks sees this matchup as anyone’s game.

Friday, September 15

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Virginia +14.5 -110 Over 48 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Maryland -14.5 -110 Under 48 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

Saturday, September 16

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Florida State (3) -26.5 -110 Over 48 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Boston College +26.5 -110 Under 48 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Louisville -10 -110 Over 52.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Indiana +10 -110 Under 52.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Wake Forest -14 -113 Over 61 -115 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Old Dominion +14 -107 Under 61 -105 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Minnesota +7.5 -110 Over 50 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
North Carolina (20) -7.5 -110 Under 50 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Northwestern +19 -110 Over 48.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Duke (21) -19 -110 Under 48.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Virginia Tech +6.5 -103 Over 39.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Rutgers -6.5 -117 Under 39.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Georgia Tech +18 -110 Over 63 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Ole Miss (17) -18 -110 Under 63 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Syracuse -2.5 -110 Over 57.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Purdue +2.5 -110 Under 57.5 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Pittsburgh PK -105 Over 49 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
West Virginia PK -115 Under 49 -110 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
FAU +24.5 -110 Over 51.5 -115 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Clemson -24.5 -110 Under 51.5 -105 ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

David Evans

