With another week of college football in the books, we are now moving onto Week 3. We know, time flies when you’re having fun, and several ACC teams are doing exactly that over the first couple of weeks of the new season. But can the likes of Duke and Florida State keep their excellent start up? Let’s take a look at who they face this week, along with the rest of the conference, as we look at the Week 3 ACC schedule, and betting lines.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is buzzing with activity, especially with its four top 25 teams setting their sights on maintaining or enhancing their current positions. While the spotlight will undoubtedly be on these high-ranking teams, there are other fixtures that promise equal excitement. Here’s what the ACC football schedule for Week 3 looks like.
ACC Football Week 3 Schedule
- #22 Miami finds some relaxation following their impressive win against Texas A&M. They’re set to go against Bethune Cookman this Thursday evening.
- #3 Florida State’s journey to Boston College might have them battling not just the opposition but possibly the elements too, thanks to Hurricane Lee brewing in the Atlantic.
- After a nail-biting victory against App State in overtime, #20 UNC is gearing up to host Minnesota.
- #21 Duke, still riding high after their week one rout of Clemson, is preparing to welcome Northwestern to their turf.
- And speaking of Clemson, they’ll be squaring off against Florida Atlantic this week, looking to grind their way back into CFP contention.
Thursday, September 14
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|Bethune-Cookman @ 22 Miami
|7:30 PM
|ACCN
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Friday, September 15
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|Virginia @ Maryland
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
Saturday, September 16
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|3 Florida State @ Boston College
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
|Louisville @ Indiana
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|Wake Forest @ Old Dominion
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA
|VMI @ NC State
|2:00 PM
|CW NETWORK
|Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
|Minnesota @ 20 North Carolina
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
|Northwestern @ 21 Duke
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
|Virginia Tech @ Rutgers
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
|Georgia Tech @ 17 Ole Miss
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|Syracuse @ Purdue
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
|Pittsburgh @ West Virginia
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
|Florida Atlantic @ Clemson
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
ACC Football Week 3 Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads
- Florida State (3) vs. Boston College: The Seminoles are favored with a -26.5 spread. It’s clear that bettors expect FSU to dominate.
- North Carolina (20) vs. Minnesota: The Tar Heels are given a 7.5 point edge, but with a 50 over/under, it’s anticipated to be a relatively close game.
- Duke (21) vs. Northwestern: Duke’s early-season form means they’re favored by 19 against Northwestern.
- Clemson vs. FAU: Clemson is heavily favored with a -24.5 spread, despite their early season hiccups.
- Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: This game promises to be a tight affair with a pick’em line, indicating that the sportsbooks sees this matchup as anyone’s game.
Friday, September 15
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Virginia
|+14.5
|-110
|Over 48
|-110
|Maryland
|-14.5
|-110
|Under 48
|-110
Saturday, September 16
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Florida State (3)
|-26.5
|-110
|Over 48
|-110
|Boston College
|+26.5
|-110
|Under 48
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Louisville
|-10
|-110
|Over 52.5
|-110
|Indiana
|+10
|-110
|Under 52.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Wake Forest
|-14
|-113
|Over 61
|-115
|Old Dominion
|+14
|-107
|Under 61
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Minnesota
|+7.5
|-110
|Over 50
|-110
|North Carolina (20)
|-7.5
|-110
|Under 50
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Northwestern
|+19
|-110
|Over 48.5
|-110
|Duke (21)
|-19
|-110
|Under 48.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Virginia Tech
|+6.5
|-103
|Over 39.5
|-110
|Rutgers
|-6.5
|-117
|Under 39.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Georgia Tech
|+18
|-110
|Over 63
|-110
|Ole Miss (17)
|-18
|-110
|Under 63
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Syracuse
|-2.5
|-110
|Over 57.5
|-110
|Purdue
|+2.5
|-110
|Under 57.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Pittsburgh
|PK
|-105
|Over 49
|-110
|West Virginia
|PK
|-115
|Under 49
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|FAU
|+24.5
|-110
|Over 51.5
|-115
|Clemson
|-24.5
|-110
|Under 51.5
|-105
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
