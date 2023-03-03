ACC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

The ACC tournament is always a marquee event come March. But this year has been an odd year. Duke is transitioning now that Coach K has retired, and North Carolina hasn’t been nearly as dominant as many thought following their national title game run just a year ago. The top three seeds sit in the top 25 as UVA is ranked 13th, Miami comes in at 16th, and Pitt squeaks in at 25.

The last time we witnessed a repeat champion was three seasons ago, making it all the more exciting to see who will shine in Greensboro. Last year, in Coach K’s swan song, the Duke Blue Devils took the regular-season crown with a 32-7 record, including a dominant 16-4 mark in conference play. But, as we all know, anything can happen in March Madness, and the Virginia Tech Hokies captured the conference tournament title, upending Duke 82-67 in a thrilling championship clash.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the ACC Conference Tournament 2023

ACC Tournament Schedule: How to Watch the ACC Tournament

🏀 Conference: ACC Tournament 2023

ACC Tournament 2023 ⛹ Betting Favorite: Univerisity of Virginia +275

Univerisity of Virginia +275 📅 ACC Tournament Start Date: March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023 🔒 ACC Semifinals: March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023 🏆 ACC Championship Game: March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023 📺 TV Channel: ACCN | ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN

ACCN | ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN 🎲 ACC Conference Favorites: UVA +275 | Miami +350 | Duke +600

ACC Tournament Odds

ACC Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

The Virginia Cavaliers, the odds-on favorites to take home the ACC tournament crown, are a team I haven’t been able to get behind all season. They have yet to pass the eye test despite their solid 22-6 record. Kenpom currently has them ranked 40th, which seems more suitable than their current #13 ranking in the top 25. They limp into the post-season, losing two games in the past fortnight alone to North Carolina and Boston College and barely scraped by against weaker opponents like Louisville and Notre Dame. I don’t see any value in the Cavs.

The Value Play

At 8/1 odds, the Heels are an attractive choice, especially given their impressive run to the National Championship game just a year ago. But it’s not just their history that makes them an enticing pick; this team doesn’t rely on three-point shooting, making them a bit less volatile than other squads.

Their overall efficiency numbers are nothing to sneeze at, ranking 58th on offense and 43rd on defense. And they know how to get to the free throw line, with a respectable 36th place in free throw rate. They’re going to be a tough out, but the ACC Tournament bracket does make it tough on lower-seeded teams, and they’re currently looking at 6th or 7th. Still, this squad is absolutely worth a sprinkle at +800.

The Pick

If you’re looking for a safe bet in the ACC tournament, look no further than the Miami Hurricanes. This is a team that’s got the talent and the numbers to back it up. Their offense is an absolute powerhouse, capable of keeping up with anyone on the court. And don’t just take my word for it – they rank 12th in overall efficiency, 19th in effective field goal percentage, and 70th in offensive rebounding. Still, Kenpom only has them ranked at 38th, but it’s the highest in the ACC Tournament.

You have to love this number on them. +350 for a team that is the clear-cut top team in the conference is phenomenal odds. As the #1 or #2 seed, they’ll have a bye to the quarterfinals and only need three victories to be crowned ACC Champs. I like the Hurricanes this year in Greensboro.