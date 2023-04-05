The contributors at the Action Network have revealed their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters Tournament. The contributors include Jason Sobel, Chris Murphy, Matt Vincenzi, Spencer Aguiar, and Nick Bretwisch. Sobel and Vincenzi have their eyes on Jon Rahm (+1000) to win the green jacket. Murphy is picking Xander Schauffele (+2500), Aguiar is going with the favorite in Rory McIlroy (+750), and Bretwisch is siding with Tony Finau (+2500)

Jon Rahm To Win Masters (+1000)

There is a three-headed monster on the PGA Tour in 2023. The three players are Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy, and Rahm.

Sobel said, “With four top-10s and nothing worse than T-27 in six career Masters starts, Rahm is everything we’re looking for in a potential winner this week.”

In six career starts at the Masters, Rahm has four top-10 finishes, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2018.

Vincenzi added, “The 28-year-old has incredible power off the tee, a requirement at Augusta which always plays longer than the scorecard indicates.”

The Spaniard is who Sobel and Vincenzi believe will wear the green jacket on Sunday night.

Xander Schauffele To Win Masters (+2500)

Murphy is picking one of the steadiest players on the PGA Tour in Schauffele to win his first career major.

Compared to the top guys, Schauffele has had a much slower start to the 2023 season, with zero wins and four top-10 finishes. However, Xander is nine for nine in making the cut this season.

“We know Schauffele has the game for Augusta National, and it clearly fits his eye,” Murphy said. “He has two top-three finishes with one being at the 2021 event where he held the lead on the back nine before a water ball at the par-3 16th.”

Rory McIlroy To Win Masters (+750)

For all of his accomplishments throughout his illustrious career, there is one thing that McIlroy is missing, a green jacket.

McIlroy needs a win at the Masters to complete the grand slam. McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last nine starts at Augusta, highlighted by a second-place finish in 2022.

“If McIlroy is ever going to capture the career grand slam, it will come this week,” Aguiar said. “Augusta is playing softer than it ever has because of all the rain, and the general three-putt problem looks to be a thing of the past when we dive into his 10th-place grade this season for that category.”

Can McIlroy finally get over the hump and win at Augusta? Aguiar believes he will.

Tony Finau To Win Masters (+2500)

Bretwisch has his eye on Finau, who has typically played well at Augusta. In five stars, Finau has finished T10, T5, T38, T10, and T35.

Finau used to be the guy who could never win a tournament, with five years between his first win (May 2016) and second win (August 2021). However, Finau has found his game within the past year, winning three tournaments since July 2022.

If Finau wins the Masters, it will mark his first career major.

