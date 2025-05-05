NHL News and Rumors

Adam Lowry scores first NHL playoff overtime winner

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Winnipeg Jets v Pittsburgh Penguins

The Winnipeg Jets needed the full number of games to eliminate the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, but they eventually came through with a 4-3 overtime win in game seven of the Western Conference first round playoff series. With the win, the Jets won the best out of seven series four games to three.

Overtime Winner by Adam Lowry

The Jets beat the Blues at 16:10 of double overtime on a goal by captain Adam Lowry. Ironically, Adam is a native of St. Louis as he was born there while his father Dave played with the Blues in 1993. Defenseman Neal Pionk of Omaha, Nebraska and Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, Michigan picked up the assists.

Jets score two dramatic goals to tie the contest

The Blues were leading the Jets 3-1 with one minute and 56 seconds left in the third period. That is when Vladislav Namestnikov pulled the Jets to within one goal at 3-2. Pionk and defenseman Dylan Samberg of Saginaw, Minnesota had the assists. Then with only three seconds left in the third period, Jets centre Cole Perfetti of Whitby, Ontario tied the game with a perfect tip shot. Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark had the assists.

Perfetti’s game-tying goal was monumental. It was the latest game-tying goal in the seventh game in Stanley Cup Playoff history.

Rebounded after a slow start

The Jets start could not have been worse on Sunday. The Blues got first period goals from Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario and Mathieu Joseph of Laval, Quebec. Kyrou’s goal came at 1:10 of the first period with Jets’s goaltender Connor Hellebuyck completely out of position, and Joseph’s goal was a wrist shot immediately after a Kyle Connor giveaway, where Hellebuyck looked rather weak.

Who do the Jets play next?

Winnipeg will host the Dallas Stars. Game one will be on Wednesday.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

