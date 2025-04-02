MLB News and Rumors

Adam Ottavino returns to the Yankees

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Adam Ottavino, New York Mets

The New York Yankees are bringing back relief pitcher Adam Ottavino of New York, New York. The terms of the contract are for one year, and $1 million, according to ESPN. Ottavino previously pitched for the Yankees for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Who has Ottavino pitched for in the past?

In addition to the Yankees, Ottavino has pitched for four additional teams. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010, the Colorado Rockies for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018, the Boston Red Sox for one season in 2021, and the New York Mets for three seasons from 2022 to 2024.

Ottavino in 2024

This past season for the Mets, Ottavino pitched 60 games and had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.34. In 56 innings pitched, he gave up 49 hits, 27 earned runs, six home runs, and 23 walks, to go along with 70 strikeouts, 15 holds, one save, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29.

Ottavino’s 2024 MLB save

This past season, Ottavino picked up the save in a 7-5 Mets win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He gave up one home run in one inning of work, but had two strikeouts in 24 pitches.

Ottavino’s wins

Ottavino picked up his first win of the season on April 15 in a 6-3 Mets win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched the eighth inning, had 11 pitches and recorded two strikeouts. At the time Ottavino came into the game, the score was tied at three. Then the Mets scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, to close out the scoring.

Ottavino’s second victory of 2025 was on July 24. It came in a 12-3 Mets win over Ottavino’s new team, the Yankees. Ottavino pitched a third of an inning, and had a ground ball out.

First in the American League East

The Red Sox are at three wins and one loss. They are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Adam Ottavino, New York Mets

Adam Ottavino returns to the Yankees

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25437244_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jays trade pitcher Nick Robertson to Astros
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
MLB pitcher Lance Lynn retires at age 37
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25818322_168396541_lowres-2
Carson Kelly becomes 10th Cubs player to hit for the cycle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 1 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25807969_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser out long term with a broken thumb
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 1 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Alexander Canario
Mets trade outfielder Alexander Canario to Pirates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 1 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24441041_168396541_lowres-2
Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 31 2025
More News
Arrow to top