Adam Ottavino returns to the Yankees

The New York Yankees are bringing back relief pitcher Adam Ottavino of New York, New York. The terms of the contract are for one year, and $1 million, according to ESPN. Ottavino previously pitched for the Yankees for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Who has Ottavino pitched for in the past?

In addition to the Yankees, Ottavino has pitched for four additional teams. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010, the Colorado Rockies for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018, the Boston Red Sox for one season in 2021, and the New York Mets for three seasons from 2022 to 2024.

Ottavino in 2024

This past season for the Mets, Ottavino pitched 60 games and had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.34. In 56 innings pitched, he gave up 49 hits, 27 earned runs, six home runs, and 23 walks, to go along with 70 strikeouts, 15 holds, one save, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29.

Ottavino’s 2024 MLB save

This past season, Ottavino picked up the save in a 7-5 Mets win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He gave up one home run in one inning of work, but had two strikeouts in 24 pitches.

Ottavino’s wins

Ottavino picked up his first win of the season on April 15 in a 6-3 Mets win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched the eighth inning, had 11 pitches and recorded two strikeouts. At the time Ottavino came into the game, the score was tied at three. Then the Mets scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, to close out the scoring.

Ottavino’s second victory of 2025 was on July 24. It came in a 12-3 Mets win over Ottavino’s new team, the Yankees. Ottavino pitched a third of an inning, and had a ground ball out.

First in the American League East

